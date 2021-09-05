Rugby: 'We're pretty soft': Wallaby star's frank admission after All Blacks defeat

Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision. Video / Sky Sport

He was one of their better performers but Wallabies halfback Tate McDermott was pretty clear where his side failed to perform following the 38-21 defeat to the All Blacks in Perth yesterday.

Ian Foster's men completed a Bledisloe Cup sweep in an impressive six tries to three performance built off the back of a solid platform from their forwards.

The Wallabies trailed 18-0 at halftime despite the All Blacks being down a man following the red card of Jordie Barrett.

In a post match interview with Australian broadcaster Stan Sport, halfback McDermott had a frank assessment of his side's performance admitting they were soft.

"It's so disappointing, frustrating I guess from our point of view," McDermott said.

"It's groundhog day. Every time we say we're going to do something we don't do it.

"We're pretty soft at the moment and that's the honest assessment of it."

The Wallabies sit bottom of the Rugby Championship following two defeats to the All Blacks and it doesn't get any easier when they face the Springboks across the next two weekends.

"We'll pick the little positives we can out of that but we've got to get back on the horse because it's only going to get tougher against South Africa from here.

"Incredibly disappointing," McDermott added.

"We've got to just keep looking at ourselves in the mirror. We've got to keep pointing at ourselves and being honest with our reviews.

"It's no easy fix. We've got to be better, it's as simple as that..."