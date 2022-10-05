Dane Coles during an All Blacks training session. Photosport

Wellington have been denied the chance to use hooker Dane Coles for Saturday's NPC quarter-final against Hawke's Bay.

The Lions requested the release of the 84-test All Black because an Achilles injury has placed James O'Reilly in doubt for the play-off match.

The All Blacks return to camp in Nelson on Monday. Members of the wider All Blacks squad have been made available for NPC teams up until now in the season.

Coles has played in four of the All Blacks nine tests this season, last taking the field in the 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne on September 15.

Wellington assistant coach Greg Halford says they were denied a request.

"We asked the question and he is unavailable. We don't put pressure on Colesy. We'll bring another player in this week and we'll go from there," he said.

"We can stay within our camp and everyone knows our process, our systems, so not saying we wouldn't love to see Colesy running around with us, don't get me wrong he's a champion man and we've love to have him, but that's the decision the All Blacks make and it's out of our reach."

All Blacks Sevu Reece (Tasman), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Auckland) and Stephen Perofeta (Taranaki) all played in the competition last weekend.