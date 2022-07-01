Andy Farrell is under no illusions of the challenge Ireland face at Eden Park. Photo / Getty

There is no point trying to ignore it, Ireland coach Andy Farrell figures.

It's impossible to avoid focusing on the fact that, despite achieving some unprecedented success in recent years, the Irish have never beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand.

And it's equally obvious that, in their first of three opportunities to change history, a strong Ireland side will rarely have a better chance than tonight.

So there was no reason for Farrell to play coy when quizzed about the larger context of the first test at Eden Park – even if the challenge would be unlike any the Irish have faced in the past.

"Of course everyone's aware of it and of course we've talked about it – what it would mean to us," Farrell said. "But that's not going to make it happen, is it?

"They're a pretty good side. I know they have one or two injuries but so do we. At the same time, I think they could pick four teams in New Zealand and they'd be unbelievably hard to compete against.

"We're under no illusions what we're up against, and any type of performance that we've had before where we've managed to get over the line, that won't do this weekend."

Indeed, managing to get over the line twice in Dublin and once in Chicago is one thing; edging the All Blacks at a venue where they are unbeaten since 1994 is another.

But this week, filled with Covid complications for the home side's squad and coaching staff, could be an ideal time for Ireland to strike, especially when considering the season-opening rust that often afflicts the All Blacks. Farrell, though, was unsurprisingly uninterested in any thoughts of a weakened foe.

"We know what's coming and what's going to be good enough and what's not going to be good enough. We expect them to be at their best, like we always do. But we obviously have a say in that – how we attack the game ourselves."

Ireland's preparations for that attack have hardly been ideal, beaten soundly by the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday and suffering further attrition to what had already looked a lean squad, with centre James Hume's tour expected to be over. But given wing Keith Earls is the only survivor from the midweek starting XV, Farrell thinks the test team will be better for the experience of their understudies.

"We had a great meeting of learnings with the test side and the side from [the Māori game] feeding back to one another and their understanding of what happened out there - and good learnings for the test team about what to expect and how they're going to implement those changes through the group.

"What really wins top-level rugby is always going to be the same. Your set piece, our discipline was pretty poor, so there's been good chat in and around that and the accuracy of our game in general.

"All of that needs to come to fruition under extreme pressure, and obviously that's difficult to do."