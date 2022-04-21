Wanye Smith will lead the Black Ferns at their home World Cup later this year. Photo / Getty

Wayne Smith will lead the Black Ferns' tilt at this year's World Cup, being named today to replace former coach Glenn Moore.

Smith was this month appointed as a technical coach to the team but, after Moore's resignation, will now be in charge as director of rugby through to the end of the tournament in Auckland and Whangarei later this year.

Smith will be assisted by Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen, as confirmed today by New Zealand Rugby in Christchurch, with the latter being promoted from the intern coaching role she held within the team the last two years.

Former All Blacks World Cup-winning coach Sir Graham Henry will join the team in a support role while specialist coaches, including Mike Cron, will be used throughout the year.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said in a statement the new structure put the team in a solid position as they built into the World Cup.

"There is no questioning Wayne's calibre as a coach and what he will bring to this team," Robinson said. "We know he is excited to be involved in the Black Ferns and about what they can build this year.

"Wes has been a long-standing member of the Black Ferns coaching team, his insight and experience is invaluable. Whitney is a coach with a big future; she has impressed in her two years within the team, so this is great recognition of her ability and potential.

"We know the entire management team and playing group are committed to what will be a massive six months, and NZR is dedicated to the success of the programme this year and in the future."

Moore stepped down from his role on Saturday after a damning review into the culture of the Black Ferns' environment.

Further announcements around the team's management structure, with specific focus on leadership and culture, will be made in coming weeks.