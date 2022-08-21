Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Wayne Smith identifies areas for improvement after Black Ferns' 47-point win over Australia

3 minutes to read
Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

Building culture and speed.

Those factors were re-emphasised as the foundation of the Black Ferns' World Cup campaign after they demolished Australia in Christchurch.

Coaching legend Wayne Smith, brought in to rescue a floundering team,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.