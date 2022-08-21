Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith. Photo / Photosport

Building culture and speed.

Those factors were re-emphasised as the foundation of the Black Ferns' World Cup campaign after they demolished Australia in Christchurch.

Coaching legend Wayne Smith, brought in to rescue a floundering team, was delighted with the defence and set piece after the 52-5 win, but said poor execution cost them about five tries at Orangetheory Stadium.

Australia are not a great yardstick leading up to the World Cup in New Zealand in October and November, although Smith was at pains not to write anybody off.

He conceded New Zealand could not match the power of the northern teams, led by England and France who have demolished the Black Ferns of late.

"We do a lot of work in the dojo, conditioning for combat, and more and more we are starting to put it on the field," he said.

"But we have got to be realistic - we are not going to out-muscle some of those bigger teams.

"We've got to be smart, raise the tempo of the game. And I want to reflect this country, of being pioneering and inventive. I want our girls to be like that."

Of the big victory, Smith said: "We played at a huge pace; we're pushing these girls to play at a really high pace. It takes really good execution…we're four months into it and building as we go.

"The defence was absolutely outstanding, the numbering off, execution in the tackle was superb. The pack played really well.

"We're working really hard on playing an expansive game. You've got to be happy with the score, no doubt about that. We were disappointed with some of the skill level."

The Black Ferns are rebuilding a team ethos after ructions in recent years and Smith said the work of former assistant coach and sevens boss Allan Bunting, brought in to work in that area, was critical.

"He's created a great culture in this team, which is probably more important than the actual coaching. It's not all about skill and execution," Smith said.

Playmaker Ruahei Demant said the Black Ferns were loving the style of rugby they were playing but it was "just very, very tiring".

"I'm way fitter than ever before because of the type of game we are playing," she said.

"We're held to really high account and keep pushing for more and more."

Star halfback Kendra Cocksedge, who led the haka before the match, said the noise of the Christchurch crowd had stirred them on, and she felt the side was building well towards the World Cup.

"Things aren't fully sticking yet but we can't peak too soon," she said.

"Everybody's seen the change, we're growing and growing."

The 61-test veteran had initially been reluctant to lead the haka in front of her home provincial crowd, but changed her mind.

"It was pretty emotional…I got asked and not everyone gets to do that," she said.

"We talk in our group about moments of courage…I thought surely I can't forget the words after 16 years of doing it.

"I mucked up a few actions at one stage but as soon as I had the girls' backing I knew I had to do it for them."