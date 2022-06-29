Warren Gatland.Photosport

Warren Gatland is looking to head overseas when his current contract with the Chiefs ends next year.

The Chiefs director of rugby and Lions head coach has told the Telegraph that he is possibly keen on a new challenge.

Gatland returned to New Zealand two years ago after a 12-year stint with Wales and was thought of as a possible future All Blacks coach. But it appears he has his eyes on other opportunities.

"I am contracted with the New Zealand Rugby Union for the next 12 months and I have enjoyed my role as director of rugby with the Chiefs, working closely with the coaches and coaching the coaches and a hands-on role working with the players," Gatland told the Telegraph.

"After that I am probably going to look for another role overseas. I loved my time as a young coach in Ireland [with Connacht and then as head coach of the national side] and my time with Wasps and, of course, Wales. It was pretty challenging but the people made it special for me in Wales. I could end up in the UK again.

"I loved my time in the northern hemisphere, the friends that I made and I enjoyed the rugby. I have nothing concrete yet and haven't had any conversations yet.

"There is a lot more pressure in international rugby because you are under the spotlight but the flip side is that every game is like a cup final. In club rugby you have a bit more leeway to try different combinations as you can lose some games and still make the top four. You look at the pros and cons of both and see hopefully where you can make a difference."

Gatland was installed as the bookies' favourite to be the next coach of England as pressure mounted on Eddie Jones after England finished third in the Six Nations earlier this year.