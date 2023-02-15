Wales George North. Photo / AP

It’s not exactly the return to Wales head coach Warren Gatland was hoping for.

His side lost their opening two Six Nations tests by big margins to Ireland and Scotland respectively and now players are threatening strike action ahead of next week’s clash with England in Cardiff.

According to British media, a meeting will take place between the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association officials and players to talk about the option to strike, putting the England test in serious doubt.

A large number of players in the Wales squad have yet to sign new deals and their futures remain uncertain as the Welsh Rugby Union work out a new budgetary deal with the country’s four regions.

“I can’t believe I’m five months away from the end of my contract and eight months away from the World Cup and my future isn’t certain yet,” an un-named player told the Daily Mail.

“I can’t apply for a mortgage and I’m on antidepressants. I’m also one big injury away from not having a job in July yet I’m starting for Wales every week and the WRU is making tens of millions from international matches.”

Wales stars Willis Halaholo and Sam Cross took to Twitter to open up on the situation.

“Must be nice knowing you can still provide for your kids in about four months…,” wrote New Zealand-born Halaholo.

“Just speaking up on behalf of the regular club players that have the most uncertainty. Y’all don’t know but I feel the anxiety in the changing room chat with the boys post training.”

Wait until your 4months away from no job or income when anxiety/panic really hits home. Then offer a standardised contract where majority have to take another pay cut and put a load of clauses in making it as hard as possible to get your salary. Along with more unfair clauses 👍🏼 — Sam Cross (@SCrossy) February 14, 2023

Wales have slipped to ninth in the world rankings having won just three of their last 14 tests.