Rugby: Wales call-up Christ, former Super Rugby duo for upcoming test matches

Christ Tshiunza has been named in the Wales squad for the first time. Photo / Getty

Wales coach Wayne Pivac may be hoping test newcomer Christ Tshiunza could be a redeemer in the side's upcoming internationals after naming the Exeter Chiefs lock in his squad for the first time.

19-year-old Tshiunza and Scarlets prop WillGriff John are the only new faces in the 38-man squad with seven players unavailable to face the All Blacks because the test is taking place outside of the international window.

Wales will be without backs Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins and Louis Rees-Zammit and forwards Taulupe Faletau, Thomas Young and Tshiunza who all play in the English Premiership and won't be released by their clubs for the October 31 clash against New Zealand.

Pivac has called on the experience of eight 2021 British & Irish Lions in Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones is set to surpass All Blacks great Richie McCaw as the most capped international player in history in the team's opening clash in Cardiff against Ian Foster's side, currently sitting on 148 tests for Wales.

There are a couple of familiar names for Kiwi Super Rugby fans with former Hurricanes midfielder Willis Halaholo and ex Crusaders outside back Johnny McNicholl in the squad.

Cardiff Rugby's Rhys Priestland returns to the squad for the first time since making his last international appearance, against New Zealand, in November 2017 while Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar and Callum Sheedy are also included as outside halves.

"We understand that the opening game against the All Blacks is outside of the international window but I believe that we all need this game, after what has been a particularly difficult time for everyone because of the global pandemic," said Pivac.

"It will be fantastic to play in front of a capacity crowd once again, with a number of these players getting to experience that for the first time.

"This has been one of the most difficult selections I've had to make with less rugby than would have normally taken place ahead of a campaign in addition to injuries and player unavailability.

"When you look at selection you want to select in-form players but it's fair to say that a number of players haven't hit their top form. We have looked at past performances at this level, including a very successful Six Nations campaign, and we've cross-credit some of that information into current form if you like.

"Injuries in certain positions, particularly at openside, have forced us to look a little bit deeper than we would normally but what it does mean is that more players have an opportunity to be exposed to this level of rugby. This can only be a good thing as we continue our preparations for the 2023 World Cup."

Wales squad for Autumn Nations Series 2021

Forwards

Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (35 caps)

Rhodri Jones (Ospreys) (21 caps)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby) (13 caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (82 caps)

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (40 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (19 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby) (31 caps)

WillGriff John (Scarlets) (Uncapped)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys) (57 caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (148 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys) (25 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons) (10 caps)

Ben Carter (Dragons) (3 caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby) (9 caps)

Christ Tshiunza* (Exeter Chiefs) (Uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (48 caps)

Thomas Young* (Wasps) (3 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons) (3 caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby) (11 caps)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) 31 caps)

Taulupe Faletau* (Bath Rugby) (86 caps)

Backs

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby) (25 caps)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (62 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets) (7 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys) (27 caps)

Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby) (50 caps)

Dan Biggar* (Northampton Saints) (92 caps)

Callum Sheedy* (Bristol Bears) (12 caps)

Johnny Williams (Scarlets) (3 caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (91 caps)

Nick Tompkins* (Saracens) (13 caps)

Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby) (7 caps)

Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby) (1 cap)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby) (32 caps)

Owen Lane (Cardiff Rugby) (4 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit* (Gloucester Rugby) (9 caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets) (5 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets) (71 caps)

*Unavailable for selection for New Zealand