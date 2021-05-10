Rugby: Top 14 club Stade Francais sign All Blacks and Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape

Ngani Laumape has had limited chances with the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Ngani Laumape is making the move offshore after signing a deal with French club Stade Francais

The club announced the signing overnight, saying the All Black will join the club from July 1.

The Hurricanes midfielder will replace departing French centre Gael Fickou for the 2021-22 Top14 season.

Laumape has been an impressive exponent for the Hurricanes since moving to the 15-man code in 2016 after a stint with the Warriors in the NRL, and has become known as one of Super Rugby's most damaging ball runners.

Still just 28 years old, many have would expected Laumape to have some role to play with the All Blacks during the next World Cup cycle.

However, the logjam of midfield options in New Zealand has seen his opportunities at the international level limited in recent year.