Rugby: TJ Perenara recalled to All Blacks as Finlay Christie suffers injury in training

TJ Perenara has been recalled to the All Blacks wider squad for the opening Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday.

Perenara trained with the All Blacks earlier this week but was then released, alongside hooker Asafo Aumua, to play for Wellington against Northland in their Saturday NPC match at Sky Stadium.

Blues and Tasman halfback Finlay Christie suffered a shoulder injury while training with the All Blacks in Auckland on Thursday which has forced a rethink around Perenara's availability this weekend.

The extent of Christie's injury continues to be assessed at this stage.

Aaron Smith will start his 100th test at halfback for the All Blacks on Saturday, with Brad Weber deputising from the bench.

Perenara recently re-signed with New Zealand Rugby after returning from a six-month sabbatical in Japan. The 29-year-old last played for the All Blacks when coming off the bench in their 38-0 win over Argentina in Newcastle last year.

