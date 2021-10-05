Rugby: The best of the All Blacks' Rugby Championship campaign

The All Blacks celebrate with the Rugby Championship trophy. Photo / Photosport

As the All Blacks turn their attention to the northern hemisphere, Jeff Cheshire looks back at the team's Rugby Championship campaign.

Best game

Springboks 31, All Blacks 29

Perhaps not the one New Zealanders enjoyed the most, but this was a sensational game. In contrast to the week before, the Springboks looked to use the ball and had a genuine go at the All Blacks. It was exciting, intense and was not decided until the final whistle.

Best performance

All Blacks 39, Argentina 0

Argentina barely fired a shot, but it is hard to go past holding a team to nil when it comes to quality. The All Blacks were exceptional as they ran rampant over a struggling Pumas team.

Best try

Luke Jacobson v Argentina

Luke Jacobson scores a try against the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

Plenty of contenders here. Several long-range tries against the Wallabies were impressive, as was Will Jordan's opener against the Springboks in Townsville. But the break and offload delivered by Beauden Barrett for Jacobson to score against the Pumas was as good as you will ever see.

Three MVPs

Jordie Barrett

Who would have thought this 18 months ago? The fullback was superb as the Springboks launched bomb after bomb, his boot proved reliable and he sparked several attacking movements on the counter.

Rieko Ioane

Wasted at centre, but there are few better on the wing. Absolutely lethal with the ball in space and was a constant handful for the defence when wearing the No11 jersey.

Ethan Blackadder

A flanker who played his way into the team and has been so good he has to stay there. Industrious, throws himself around and is constantly having an impact on the game.

Ethan Blackadder in action against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Three big questions

What will Europe bring?

It has been two years since the All Blacks last played a European team — the World Cup semifinal loss to England being the most recent. Before the pandemic, it was those sides who were giving the All Blacks many of their toughest games.

How much of an impact will the travel make?

The All Blacks have been on the road for well over a month at this stage. That will no doubt be taking a toll. They have another seven weeks ahead of them, though. It would not be a surprise if the impact of that begins to show towards the end of the European tour.

What is the top line-up?

There is a little more clarity than there was a month ago, but plenty of positions remain open. Richie Mo'unga has returned to compete with Beauden Barrett for the first five spot. Is TJ Perenara really better than Brad Weber at halfback? What is the best loose forward combination and who should start on the wings? And how will the likes of Sam Cane and Caleb Clarke fit into that when they become available?