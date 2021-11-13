Rugby: Taranaki on verge of perfect Bunnings NPC season after toppling Southland

Tom Florence on his way to scoring Taranaki's first try in the win over Southland. Photo / Getty

Taranaki are one game away from a perfect NPC campaign.

Undefeated through the regular season, they have now punched their ticket to the Championship final, toppling Southland 22-13 in dreadful conditions in Inglewood.

"It's always good fun playing in that rain. It sort of evens it out, and Southland just rolled their sleeves up so we knew we had to turn up," Taranaki captain Teihorangi Walden told Sky Sport after the match.

"I'm proud of the boys' effort in the first half. We played some smart footy, but were probably a bit loose in the second. But we got there."

With the rain beating down and settling on the surface of the pitch, visibly splashing around the ankles of players as they ran, there were few moments to write home about.

However, a couple of patches of brilliance - first a strong solo effort from openside flanker Tom Florence then a set play from the back of the scrum between No8 Pita Gus Sowakula and halfback Logan Crowley – saw the hosts take a comfortable 10-0 lead in as many minutes.

In a match riddled with penalties, the two teams traded three-pointers before halftime, with Taranaki maintaining their 10-point buffer at the break. Taranaki probably would have been disappointed with the margin given their dominance in the first half, particularly at the scrum, however every one of their attacking moves seemed to break down inside the Southland 22 after their first two tries.

Southland got the better of the early going in the second half, and opened the scoring through winger Rory van Vugt, who finished a lovely move from the lineout. With Marty Banks' conversion closing the gap to three points, the Stags set up an intriguing finish, however their ever-growing penalty count took all the pressure off Taranaki.

Taranaki fullback Stephen Perofeta made the most of the penalty count from the kicking tee, converting on three of his four attempts in the second half to steer his side through to the final.

Taranaki will now host the final against Otago next weekend.



Taranaki 25 (Tom Florence, Logan Crowley tries; Stephen Perofeta 5 pen)

Southland 13 (Rory van Vugt try; Marty Banks con, 2 pen)

HT: 16-6