Taranaki celebrate the victory over Canterbury at Pukekura Park. Photo / photosport.nz

Taranaki have overcome their early-season struggles to topple Canterbury and finally rediscover their NPC form.

Last season's unbeaten Championship winners had stuttered to two defeats in the opening rounds, losing at home to Northland before being blown out by Bay of Plenty.

But Taranaki produced a much-improved defensive effort to take down the previously unbeaten Canterbury today, keeping the visitors scoreless for almost 70 minutes before triumphing 16-10 at a sodden Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

The return of uncapped All Black Stephen Perofeta helped inspire the home side in difficult conditions, as Daniel Rona scored the solitary try in the first half.

Perofeta added two penalties after the break to build Taranaki's advantage to 16-0, before George Bridge finally broke through a determined rearguard for Canterbury's first try in the 69th minute.

George Bell pulled the visitors within touching distance with a second try in the 76th minute, but Taranaki held firm while Canterbury contributed to their own downfall with several handling errors.

The result was far from the only upset of the day as Northland earned their first win over Wellington since 2014.

Northland players enjoy their win over Wellington. Photo / photosport.nz

Two tries in the final five minutes of the first half proved enough for the Taniwha to grind out a 15-6 victory at Jerry Collins Stadium in Porirua, as neither side managed to score in the second half.

In another match plagued by wet conditions, tries from Rob Rush and Josh Moorby proved enough for Northland to pick up their second win this season, condemning Wellington to their second defeat.

Rounding out a day of surprises, last season's beaten Premiership finalists Tasman were unable to overcome the boot of Bryn Gatland as North Harbour earned a 35-27 win in Albany.

Gatland nailed seven penalties as part of a perfect nine-from-nine night that brought him 25 points, a personal haul that saw Tasman vanquished despite outscoring their hosts four tries to two.

Returning All Black Sevu Reece grabbed a couple of those while also spending time in the sin bin, part of an ill-disciplined display that allowed Gatland to determine the match from the tee.

Tries from Kade Banks and Tevita Li helped North Harbour take a 23-17 lead into halftime, and after Reece's second try put the Mako ahead with 25 minutes to play, three more penalties from Gatland eventually secured victory.

In the Farah Palmer Cup, Canterbury and Waikato remained on course for a third consecutive final date, earning home semifinals after bonus-point wins over Manawatū and Auckland.

Dianne Hiini and Marcelle Parkes celebrate a Canterbury try. Photo / photosport.nz

Canterbury, who pipped Waikato 29-27 last weekend, locked up top spot with a 36-19 victory in Christchurch, while defending champions Waikato ran out 41-5 winners in Hamilton.

In the day's other Premiership fixture, Wellington beat Bay of Plenty 32-13, while in the Championship Northland edged Taranaki 29-15 and Otago defeated North Harbour 38-22.