Rugby: Springboks join All Blacks in smooth start to Rugby Championship

Cobus Reinach of South Africa is congratulated by Aphelele Fassi and Jesse Kriel after scoring a try. Photo / AP

Cobus Reinach of South Africa is congratulated by Aphelele Fassi and Jesse Kriel after scoring a try. Photo / AP

South Africa came straight off a series win over the British and Irish Lions to beat Argentina 32-12 and join the All Blacks as winners in the opening round Rugby Championship.

The Springboks scored three tries, through starting scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, wing Aphelele Fassi and replacement scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, to neutralise an Argentina team that relied on the boot of Nicolas Sanchez for all their points.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked 17 points for the Springboks, who made 10 changes to the starting lineup that clinched the series against the Lions a week ago. Captain Siya Kolisi, lock pairing Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, No 8 Jasper Wiese and Reinach were the only ones retained.

South Africa fielded a new backline outside Reinach.

Reinach set the Springboks on their way with a try off turnover ball in the 13th minute. He scooped up a loose Argentina pass deep inside South African territory and raced away to score in the left corner, just evading an attempted cover tackle from Rodrigo Bruni.

South Africa's need to rotate players for its fourth test in as many weeks gave an opportunity to Fassi, who scored off a cross-kick from Jantjies to give the home team their second try at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Fassi hauled the low kick in with his left hand as it drifted toward the touchline, juggled briefly, and regathered to speed clear and put South Africa 15-3 up after 20 minutes.

The Boks were accurate enough to lead 21-9 at halftime despite conceding the territory and possession stats to the Pumas.

Jantjies kicked two more penalties in the second half before Hendrikse celebrated his debut with a try with two minutes to go. He squeezed the ball down with a full-length dive to the corner to give the Springboks a bonus point.

That meant a successful outing for South Africa, who dug deep into their reserve players ahead of a second test against the Argentinians and a fifth test in five weeks next weekend.

The All Blacks still lead the early Rugby Championship standings after their 57-22 victory over the Wallabies.

South Africa won the southern hemisphere's top rugby tournament in 2019 on the way to a World Cup triumph, but withdrew last season and didn't defend their title because of the coronavirus pandemic.

- AP