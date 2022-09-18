The South African side line up for the national anthems ahead of their test against Argentina. Photo / AP

South Africa have responded to extraordinary allegations of cocaine use within their camp, admitting the story has had a "distracting and destabilising" effect on the squad ahead of their match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

A press release from the SA Rugby communications team, issued this morning, insisted that these allegations remain "unsubstantiated" and accused the South African media of launching a "deliberate attempt to sabotage the team's preparations".

It has been reported by SA Rugby Mag that Rapport, a South African paper, is ready to publish a story detailing that several Springboks players have tested positive for cocaine.

These explosive allegations come less than a week after first five-eighth Elton Jantjies and Zeenat Simjee, a team dietitian, were sent home "to attend to personal reports and eliminate distractions" following allegations, also in Rapport, that they had engaged in an affair.

"SA Rugby is aware that unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media," read the statement.

"Disappointingly, these allegations have already appeared online despite the absence of any evidence to support them.

"SA Rugby has consistently advised all inquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.

"Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to 'tell their story', distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up to today's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

"SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug – be it performance enhancing or recreational – by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team's preparations."

South Africa scored two late tries to secure a 36-20 victory over Argentina and move to 14 points on the standings with the All Blacks.

All four teams could still win the most fiercely competitive championship in the last round next weekend and, in the unlikely event of the All Blacks losing to Australia at their Eden Park fortress for the first time in 36 years, the Springboks are in prime position to take advantage.

They and the All Blacks are on 14 points — the All Blacks have a superior points differential — Australia have 10 points, and Argentina nine.

The Springboks close the tournament against the Pumas back home in Durban and by then will know what they have to do to win their second title in the Rugby Championship era.