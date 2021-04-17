Rugby: Sonny Bill Williams' code switch plan for All Blacks star TJ Perenara revealed

TJ Perenara playing for the Red Hurricanes in Osaka this year. Photo/Photosport

TJ Perenara playing for the Red Hurricanes in Osaka this year. Photo/Photosport

League great Sonny Bill Williams has mapped out how TJ Perenara can make a successful switch from rugby to the NRL.

All Black halfback Perenara is in talks with the Sydney Roosters - where SBW won a title - over joining the glamour Sydney club when his stint in Japanese rugby ends this year.

And Williams has talked with his former All Black teammate about the move.

Williams told Nine that Perenara could be introduced to the NRL as a bench player, moving between dummy half and five-eighth.

"I would see him as a hybrid," said Williams, who won two World Cups with the All Blacks after making a code switch himself.

"Initially as that No14 player that can come on at hooker or play at No.6.

"The energy he brings to a team, his fitness, his strength physically - I think he would make a great rugby league player."

Williams even described Perenara as "a special addition" to league.

"I know him personally and if he came over here he would be under no illusion the work that would need to be put in to be a successful rugby league player.

"He comes from a league background.

"I've talked to him at length about how much he loves rugby league and he would love to give it a crack one day.

"Most likely we will see him soon, hopefully."

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed the club's interest. A deal worth around $140,000 a season is rumoured to be on offer.

"Let's slow down a little bit there and let's not get ahead of ourselves," Robinson said.

"Let's be happy with the report of discussions but let's not get too far ahead with how is he going to play in the first game and all of that. We will take it step by step."

Perenara's father Thomas was a Junior Kiwi who also played softball for the New Zealand Black Sox.