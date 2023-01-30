Uruguayan rugby sevens player Guillermo Lijtenstein headed the ball forward to set up a crafty try. Photo / WorldRugby7s

It’s something you’d expect from a football match between Uruguay and Spain but not rugby sevens.

Uruguayan rugby sevens player Guillermo Lijtenstein headed the ball forward to set up a crafty try during the Sydney Sevens event over the weekend.

From their kickoff, Spain tapped the ball backwards only for Lijtenstein to pounce on the loose ball, heading it forward and then kicking ahead upfield. He chased his own kick before passing inside to teammate Valentin Grille to finish off the try.

Commentator Sean Maloney shared the moment on Twitter.

“With over 300 games in the comms box together, this was a first for Karl Tenana and I. Incredible,” he said.

Maloney and Tenana were stunned by the play.

“Off the header. What was that?” Maloney said in the commentary





Uruguay went onto win the 13th-place encounter 26-5, for their second victory of the weekend