Portia Woodman brought up her 200th try on the World Series. Photosport

Portia Woodman brought up her 200th try on the World Series. Photosport

Live updates of the Langford Sevens semifinal clash between the Black Ferns Sevens and France.

The Black Ferns Sevens have coasted into the semifinals at the Langford Sevens after blanking hosts Canada in their quarterfinal clash.

Portia Woodman brought up her 200th and 201st tries on the Sevens World Series as New Zealand crossed the tryline six times in the 38-0 victory.

The Olympic champions will face France in the semifinals at 8.50am NZT, a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final.

France made the final four after a 31-14 win over Fiji.