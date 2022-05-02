Michaela Blyde has been in tryscoring form for New Zealand. Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens almost made the perfect return to the World Series, only to be denied after the hooter by rivals Australia in the Langford Sevens final.

Australian substitute Lily Dick scored a minute and 44 seconds after the fulltime siren to pinch a 21-17 victory as the World Series champions clinched it over the Olympic champions.

New Zealand were playing their first tournament since 2020 after missing the majority of the World Series due to Covid restrictions.

While the Black Ferns Sevens were stuck in New Zealand, Australia won four straight tournaments and secured the World Series crown in Langford by making today's final.

In the 17th final meeting between the two nations, New Zealand held a 10-7 lead at halftime courtesy of tries to Alena Saili and Sarah Hirini.

Australia hit back to take the lead in the ninth minute before Michaela Blyde looked to secure another final victory for New Zealand with two minutes remaining.

New Zealand were in a strong position to close it on deep in Australia territory before losing skipper Hirini to a bloody nose. Australia then earned a penalty with time up and 90 metres away from the tryline but worked their way up the field to set up the match-winner for Dick.

