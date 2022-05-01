Michaela Blyde has been in tryscoring form for New Zealand. Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens are through to another World Series Sevens final after beating France in a hard-fought semifinal clash at the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, New Zealand scored three second half tries to win the rematch of the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game.

Michaela Blyde scored a double while Alena Saili and Risi Pouri-Lane also crossed over. They will face either Australia in the final at 11.58am NZT.

Australia have already been crowned World Series champions while New Zealand are playing in their first tournament of the season due to Covid restrictions.

Earlier Portia Woodman brought up her 200th and 201st tries on the Sevens World Series as New Zealand crossed the tryline six times in a 38-0 quarter-final victory over Canada.