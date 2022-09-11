Australia celebrate winning the rugby sevens World Cup. Photo / Getty

New Zealand's run atop of the sevens world is over after both the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens fell short of winning third straight World Cup titles.

Once again it was down to New Zealand and Australia in the women's final, and this time it was down to a conversion attempt.

Unforefuatly for the Black Ferns Sevens, Tenika Willison missed a chance to send the World Cup sevens final into extratime after New Zealand fought back from two tries down late.

Alena Saili scored after time had expired to make it 24-22 with the kick to come but Willison's attempt went across the face of the posts as Australia claimed their second World Cup title and first since 2009.

Maddison Levi scored a hattrick, just as she did in the Commonwealth Games semifinal win over New Zealand, while Faith Nathan also crossed over for the Aussies as they made the most of a yellow card to Niall Williams for kicking the ball away.

Australia did well to shut down the New Zealand threats out wide with Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde given little open space.

Down 24-10, New Zealand fought back with tries in the final two minutes to Shiray Kaka and then Saili.

In the men's final it was all Fiji, beating New Zealand 29-12.

The Olympic champions opened the scoring after just 30 seconds and were up 12-0 inside two minutes. They carried on their dominance to take a 24-5 lead into halftime and despite two yellow cards and a player leaving the field with injury, finished the stronger in the final with a fifth try in the closing stages.

It's Fiji's first World Cup title since 2005 and their third in total.