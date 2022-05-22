New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try on day one. Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens have finished their brief season on a high with victory in the Toulouse final this morning.

New Zealand came back to beat Australia 21-14 in the final for the first tournament title of the year having played in only two of the six rounds.

They still finished fifth overall with Australia claiming the overall title.

Down 14-7 at halftime in the final, the Black Ferns Sevens got revenge over Australia for their Langford defeat with second half tries to Alena Saili and Kelly Brazier.

"It was really hard. Australia are awesome, an amazing team, they won the World Series. I love this team. We haven't played for a very long time and to now win a tournament…it's pretty exciting," captain Sarah Hirini said.

Hirini said they didn't change too much for the Australia clash from the Langford defeat

"I've got amazing girls around me, some of the best players in the world so when they are going forward I can go off the back of them."

The All Blacks Sevens finished ninth with a 42-7 victory over Scotland.

Both teams now prepare for the Commonwealth Games tournament in Birmingham.