New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try on day one. Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens have finished their brief season on a high with victory in the Toulouse final this morning.

New Zealand came back to beat Australia 21-14 in the final for the first tournament title of the year having played in only two of the six rounds.

They still finished fifth overall with Australia claiming the overall title.

Down 14-7 at halftime in the final, the Black Ferns Sevens got revenge over Australia for their Langford defeat with second half tries to Alena Saili and Kelly Brazier.

The All Blacks Sevens finished ninth with a 42-7 victory over Scotland.

Both teams now prepare for the Commonwealth Games tournament in Birmingham.