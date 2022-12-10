Jazmin Felix-Hotham crossed over twice in the quarter-final win over Canada at the Cape Town Sevens. Photo / Getty

The Black Ferns Sevens have marched into the Cape Town Sevens semifinals following a 50-5 thrashing of Canada in the quarter-finals.

Canada held a 5-0 lead before Jazmin Felix-Hotham and Michaela Blyde both scored doubles while Kelly Brazier, Jorja Miller, Manaia Nuku and Risi Pouri-Lane all scored for New Zealand.

The Black Ferns Sevens earlier topped their group following wins over Great Britain, Brazil and Fiji.

The All Blacks Sevens face Uruguay in the quarter-finals at 6.37am after also topping their group despite a shock opening loss to Spain.