New Zealand's Stacey Fluhler charges through the England defence on day one of the HSBC Canada Women's Sevens. Photosport

The New Zealand women's sevens team have managed a lucky escape to avoid their first ever defeat to Fiji, scoring a late converted try for a 12-12 draw in their final pool game at the Langford Sevens in Canada.

The Black Ferns Sevens finished top of pool C after beating England 31-0 and USA 36-0.

But they came up against a valiant Fiji that took a 7-5 lead following a Raijieli Daveua try in the second half. A second try for Alowesi Nakoci stretched the Fiji lead out to 12-5 before Portia Woodman run away to score with the siren already sounded. It was the speedster's 199th try for New Zealand.

Risi Pouri-Lane kicked the vital conversion from in front to secure the draw.

It was shades of the Tokyo Olympics semifinal clash when New Zealand had to dig to new depths to scramble to a 22-17 extra-time victory. There was no extra-time today as finished top of group C to book a quarter-final clash against either France or Ireland.

Fiji could still make the quarterfinals as one of the best third-ranked sides with USA taking second spot in the group.

Earlier, five different scorers crossed the line as New Zealand opened their tournament with a strong win over England. It was much of the same in the second encounter Michaela Blyde and Woodman both scored doubles against the USA while Tyla Nathan-Wong and Shiray Kaka also got on the scoresheet.