Henry Paterson of Australia is congratulated by his team mates after scoring the winning try to beat New Zealand in the final. Photo / Getty

Australia beat New Zealand in a rugby sevens world series final for the first time in 20 years at Twickenham overnight.

Henry Paterson starred for Australia in the London Sevens final with a hat trick of tries, including the winner in golden point extra time, and a try-saving tackle that prevented the All Blacks Sevens from winning after the hooter in regulation time.

Australia's 19-14 triumph was their first against New Zealand in a cup final since 2002 at Brisbane. It was the first anywhere in more than four years.

The Australians are also in a three-team hunt for their first world series title, which will be decided in the ninth and last leg in August, at the LA Sevens in Carson, California.

South Africa, beaten in the quarterfinals, has the overall lead from Australia by two points and Argentina by six.

New Zealand was favoured in their series-leading 100th cup final after beating Australia in the pool stage, and Fiji 22-19 in the semifinals.

But Australia struck first when Ben Dowling's break finished with Paterson cutting back off Matthew Gonzalez for the only try of the first half.

New Zealand hit back with converted tries by Akuila Rokolisoa from a stolen kickoff and Leroy Carter from Dylan Collier's offload.

Paterson tied the score on 14 with two minutes left with a second try in which he burned the New Zealand line with speed.

Then, after the fulltime hooter, New Zealand's Caleb Tangitau looked to be sprinting free on the outside but Paterson tackled him into touch, forcing extra time.

From Australia's kickoff, Josh Turner tapped the ball back to the Australians and it was spread wide for Paterson to run in and secure their eighth title in series history.

Paterson was asked which he liked most, the winning try or the try-saving tackle. He picked the tackle.