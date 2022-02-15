The All Blacks celebrate a try against Ireland during last year's end of year tour. INPHO/Gary Carr/Photosport

Rugby could be a step closer to crowing a world champion every two years with reports of an overhaul to the sport's global calendar.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports bosses from the Six Nations and Rugby Championship are set to meet in London next month to begin talks about a new World Nations Championship.

The competition, which would take place between World Cups, would be similar to cricket's World Test Championship where points are compiled before a final at the end of the year, the newspaper reports.

According to the SMH, it would involve countries from the Rugby Championship, Six Nations and two other nations, such as Fiji and Japan with a winner being crowned world champions.

Teams would accrue points from their respective competitions, such as Rugby Championship matches, as well as from June-July and end of year tours.

A second tier would also be created and would involve promotion-relegation.

"If we can work together for an outcome that produces a global champion every two years, engages our fan bases more than we do now and throughout the year, and provides a pathway for rugby's emerging nations to improve and progress, then we can be in a much better position to grow our game and take it to the next level," SANZAAR boss Brendan Morris told the SMH.

Last year World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin caused a stir when he told the Telegraph the global governing body was considering reducing the four-yearly gap between World Cups to two.

But this new proposal would be a different structure and doesn't change the global calendar too drastically outside of a World Cup year.