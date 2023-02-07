Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has hinted at an update on the All Blacks coaching process in the coming days.

Robertson is expected to be a strong candidate for the head coaching role from next season after missing out on the job to Ian Foster in 2019.

The Herald reported last month that New Zealand Rugby management, including chief executive Mark Robinson, head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum and soon-to-be-installed chair Dame Patsy Reddy, are preparing to deliver a recommendation that will then be put forward for internal feedback.

An announcement on when the next All Blacks head coach will be appointed is, therefore, expected to be weeks rather than months away.

The first NZ Rugby board meeting of the year is scheduled for February 23 but a decision on the timing of the appointment process is expected before then.

Robertson told media today ‘the next two weeks is big’.

“It’s one of those times I’m just waiting for NZR to make the announcements really. Like you have conversations in the background, but as an employee and understanding how important you go through clear processes. Hopefully we know in the next few days,” he said at a Crusaders media session this morning.

Robertson confirmed he has had overseas offers but the All Blacks job is his preference.

“I’ve had options, but I’ve always said, my preference is to be here in New Zealand and coach my country, but I’ve also been really patient. I think where we are now, we’re going to deal with rather than what has happened....the next two weeks is big.

“I haven’t signed anything yet but look I’m trying to be really professional as I can. Take good advice and have conversations with who I need to. NZR have been good in that regard,” he added.

Other possible leading candidates for the All Blacks head coaching role post this year’s World Cup include incumbent Ian Foster and former Highlanders-turned-Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

Robertson, in an interview with the Herald ahead of his seventh and final season with the Crusaders, shied away from specifically discussing the All Blacks head coach position until a decision on the timing is made public.

“I’ve learnt over the last few years to deal with any decisions or opportunities at the time,” Robertson said. “I’m experienced enough and been in this game long enough that I know what you’re currently doing is the most important thing.”

More to come...