Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks for the rest of the 2022 season. Photo / Getty

By Liam Napier in Cardiff

Sam Whitelock will assume the All Blacks captaincy in Sam Cane’s absence, with Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett anointed deputies for the remaining three tests of the year in the United Kingdom.

Cane’s season ended last week in Tokyo after suffering a broken cheekbone in the latter stages of the All Blacks underwhelming 38-31 victory against Japan.

Whitelock, in Cane’s absence due to concussion, captained the All Blacks to their Rugby Championship-clinching 41-14 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park in September. The 140-test veteran also led the All Blacks eight times last year while Cane was sidelined through injury.

Savea was the other leading captaincy candidate, having led the All Blacks in four tests during last year’s Rugby Championship campaign.

Prior to the victory against the Wallabies, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said Whitelock was chosen as captain to allow Savea time to settle back into camp following the birth of his third child.

All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan, speaking as the team settle into their work in Cardiff this week, indicated there was minimal debate about who to promote.

“Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks for this northern tour and Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett will be vice captains,” Ryan said. “Sam is really experienced and respected in the group. He’s played 100 plus test matches and experienced a lot so he’s the right man for the job. It was pretty straightforward and really well supported by the vice captains.”

Newly-anointed Highlanders captain Billy Harmon is the latest player to join the All Blacks as a replacement for Cane, adding to the frequent comings and goings in Japan that saw the three Barrett brothers arrive late after their grandmother’s passing and Whitelock to recover from an inner ear issue.

In other recent changes Asafo Aumua replaced injured hooker Dane Coles; Leicester Fainga’anuku has re-joined the team after missing the Japan test for personal reasons, and Will Jordan continues to recover at home from his inner ear issue.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor - after starting in the midfield against Japan - were released to the All Blacks XV for their match against Ireland A in Dublin this weekend.

“There’s been a bit going on for a number of reasons,” Ryan said. “There’s been bereavements so you support and get around those players but we’re all here now. Sam has gone home which is another bit of adversity for the group but we’ll get on with it and embrace who is here.”

While expecting a seamless leadership transition, Beauden Barrett explained the contrasting captaincy styles between Cane and Whitelock.

“Sam Whitelock is a big leader of action,” Barrett said. “He’s been around a long time and has plenty of experience and stories. He leads through his preparation and how he performs on the field.

“We’re gutted to lose Sam Cane for the tour. He’s a different leader. While he still leads by example he’s a great communicator. We’re well supported in the leadership group. There’s a chance a couple of guys will get promoted into our team. We’re fully supporting Sam Whitelock and it’s great Ardie and I can be vice captains alongside him.

“It’s a position I’ve been given before. It’s an honour of course but effectively it doesn’t change anything.”