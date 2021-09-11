Rugby: Sam Whitelock ruled out of remainder of Rugby Championship

All Black Sevu Reece reveals who the fastest All Black is, and what he'll unveil against the Pumas. Video / AllBlacks.com

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock is to stay in New Zealand and will miss the rest of the Rugby Championship.

Whitelock was set to join the All Blacks in Queensland with plans on playing against South Africa in the final Rugby Championship game, but quarantine restrictions have left him with not enough time to be fit for the clash.

Sam Whitelock will not be leading the All Blacks against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks centurion added a new member to his family last week when he and wife Hannah welcomed daughter Penelope, expanding their family that already includes son Fred, 4, and daughter Iris, 2.

Whitelock was then set to leave Auckland today, hoping to return to the All Blacks against the Springboks in the Gold Coast on October 2, but a spot in quarantine in Queensland wasn't available until Tuesday.

That means he was not left with enough time following the two weeks quarantine to prepare for the clash, and instead he will stay in New Zealand and rejoin the All Blacks squad for the northern hemisphere tour.

The All Blacks will be boosted by the return of Richie Mo'unga however, who will travel to Queensland and quarantine from Tuesday, with the All Blacks judging that the first-five needed less time to reach match fitness than tight-forward Whitelock.