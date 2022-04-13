Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back on the bench for the Blues. Photosport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is set to return for the Blues after being named on the bench to face the Crusaders on Friday.

The former Warriors star has been out of action for the last month after suffering a shoulder injury against the Chiefs during the side's third round victory.

The Blues will get no tougher litmus test on their progress than the Good Friday clash in Christchurch.

The team bagged three wins in their challenging three-game schedule in a week, before resetting with an impressive victory against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

They have had a short turn-round ahead of heading to Christchurch to complete the New Zealand segment of the Super Rugby Pacific competition before the refocus across the Tasman.

"We packed the three games in seven days into one basket, and then coming off that, our away game win over the Chiefs. The short week to take on the Crusaders is our next challenge to give an accurate measure of our progress," said Blues head coach Leon MacDonald.

"It does not get any tougher than the Crusaders in Christchurch and we would not want it any other way."

The Blues take a largely unchanged team south from that which recorded a shutout against the Chiefs last weekend.

The pack remains unchanged, with All Black Ofa Tuungafasi on his preferred tighthead side after a stellar performance.

On the other side of the scrum is former Crusader Alex Hodgman, who is returning to the form that earned him an All Black jersey last season. After nine games for the Crusaders, Friday's clash will bring him within one game of 50 for the Blues.

There will be plenty of eyes on the experienced Luke Romano, unwanted after 137 games for the Crusaders, before finding a new lease on life with the Blues where he has been a key contributor on and off the field.

The changes in the backs include the return of All Blacks halfback Finlay Christie, recovered from a muscle niggle that forced him out of the Chiefs match in the warm-up.

The other change is on the wing where AJ Lam has forced a start with his effort off the bench at the weekend.

The other selections of interest are on the bench with the return of All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala from suspension and Tuivasa-Sheck from injury.

"We need to lift again this weekend," said MacDonald. "We can't afford to be down to 13 men against the Crusaders. It's the same simple game – a good platform to provide go-forward ball; be physical at the collision with and without the ball and play what is in front of us."

Blues side to face the Crusaders:

1. Alex Hodgman

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Ofa Tuungafasi

4. Luke Romano

5. Josh Goodhue

6. Tom Robinson

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Mark Telea

12. Bryce Heem

13. Reiko Ioane

14. AJ Lam

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Jordan Lay

18. Nepo Laulala

19. James Tucker

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

23. Zarn Sullivan/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens