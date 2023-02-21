The Herald's top 100 Super Rugby Pacific players ahead of the 2023 season. Photo / Herald graphic with Photosport

In an exercise that involved many late nights and mock drafts, Christopher Reive ranks the top 100 New Zealand men’s rugby players.

Players who have been capped by other countries, such as John Ryan and Sekope Kepu, and those out with long-term injuries, such as Quinn Tupaea, Angus Ta’avao and TJ Perenara, were not considered. Only players participating for New Zealand teams in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition were eligible for selection.

100. Bailyn Sullivan — midfield back, Hurricanes (down 14)

Given the depth in the Hurricanes midfield, he’s going to have to fight for every minute he gets, but he displayed what he’s capable of if given an opportunity last season not only with his ball-running but also in his ability to set things up for teammates. Will have to bide his time in 2023.

99. George Bell — hooker, Crusaders (new)

There’s no doubt Bell is the future in the Crusaders’ No 2 jersey — but could that be the not-too-distant future? Impressive performances in Canterbury’s NPC season had many tipping him as a potential candidate for what would be a surprise All Blacks call-up. He made an appearance for the Crusaders in 2022 as an injury replacement and after earning a full contract for this season. His impact will be severely hampered by the depth in the position, but watch this space.

98. Cam Roigard — halfback, Hurricanes (new)

Another young star biding his time, Roigard is an electric presence on the field. He’s got great pace and can spot a gap, while he has good vision and delivers crisp ball. He should get some opportunities while TJ Perenara is out, though is likely to start the year behind Jamie Booth on the depth chart.

97. Peter Lakai — loose forward, Hurricanes (new)

A standout in Wellington’s NPC campaign last year, Lakai earned a roster spot with the Hurricanes and is said to be immediately challenging for a place in the squad. Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has said Lakai is not a development project as such, but a young guy who can contribute right away. Lakai has a damaging game on both sides of the ball and will make his mark when he gets the chance.

96. Tyrone Thompson — hooker, Chiefs (new)

Thompson is a breakout candidate in 2023 despite the depth at hooker the Chiefs have. He has impressed Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan since joining the club, and could see more opportunities this season to impose his impressive skillset.

95. Aidan Morgan — first five-eighths, Hurricanes (new)

Morgan doesn’t lack confidence, and will be challenging for time at first-five for the Hurricanes — though is likely to serve in backup minutes. Morgan has good vision and is equally as comfortable hitting the line or creating something for those outside him.

94. Fergus Burke — first five-eighths, Crusaders (new)

This season is likely to be the last in which we see Fergus Burke as a backup. Serving as Richie Mo’unga’s deputy in recent times, Burke has developed into a classy player and a solid game manager. He recently re-signed with the Crusaders to the end of 2024, so he shapes up as the club’s future.

93. Josh Moorby — outside back, Hurricanes (new)

Moorby found himself thrown in the deep end a bit last season when he was called upon for an extended run for the Hurricanes. He ended the year as the team’s top try scorer with nine to his name. He’ll get an opportunity early in the season with Ruben Love out a couple of weeks, but look for him to pop up and make meaningful contributions as the season progresses.

92. Sam Darry — lock, Blues (new)

Darry made the most of his opportunities towards the back end of the 2022 season, with impressive impact on both sides of the ball. A young player with a big engine, surprising pace, strength and quality set-piece performance, expect him to take another step in 2023 and challenge for consistent minutes following Luke Romano’s retirement.

91. Soane Vikena — hooker, Blues (new)

If attacking intent is what you want from the hooking position, Vikena brings it in bunches. It seemed to be a big factor in him earning the backup minutes behind Kurt Eklund at the back end of the Blues season in 2022. He’ll again be battling Ricky Riccitelli for that role this year.

90. Ricky Riccitelli—hooker, Blues (down 31)

Work rate is the key phrase when it comes to Riccitelli’s game. He makes plenty of tackles, contests the breakdown and is active in the cleanout. He fell out of the Blues’ rotation at the back end of 2022, so look for him to fight back if given the chance in 2023.

89. Manaaki Selby-Rickit — lock, Chiefs (down 14)

Standing 2m tall, he’s a terrific lineout target while he’s also a strong tackler. It was interesting to see him move to the Chiefs during the off-season and we’re not likely to see him in the largest role this year given the competition at the club.

88. Atu Moli — prop, Chiefs (down 30)

Injuries have really made Moli’s story one of what could have been over the past few seasons, but he remains a reliable option in the front row for the Chiefs — albeit if his minutes have to be limited. His ability to play both sides of the scrum could prove an asset for the team this year with Angus Ta’avao missing.

87. Peter Umaga-Jensen — midfield back, Hurricanes (down 32)

A tough man to stop with a head of steam, elusive with his footwork and damaging with his strength, he’ll likely be resigned to a bench role behind Jordie Barrett at No 12 this season. A ranking that reflects limited opportunities.

86. Shaun Stevenson — outside back, Chiefs (up 6)

Another year, another opportunity for Stevenson to finally become a consistent Super Rugby player. He’s got all the talent, including a booming boot, to make his mark on the competition, and he’ll need to if he wants to see consistent game time. he opportunity or, at worst, make more of a mark on the team’s attack.

85. Zarn Sullivan — outside back, Blues (down 25)

Sullivan has made the most of his opportunities over the past couple of seasons, though saw his chances limited in 2022 given the depth in the squad. More of the same is expected this year, though more involvement wouldn’t be a surprise.

84. Brodie McAlister — hooker, Crusaders (new)

Serving as one of Codie Taylor’s back-up options, McAlister has been able to show glimpses of his abilities at Super Rugby level. He plays with a good energy, and is a tireless worker. His form in 2022 saw him called into the All Blacks XV, and he’ll be looking to maintain that level in opportunities this season.

83. Brett Cameron — first five-eighths, Hurricanes (new)

Back from a stint offshore, Cameron provides the Hurricanes with an experienced option to fill the No 10 jersey. The club has largely struggled for consistency in the role over the past couple of years, and Cameron — still just 26 years old — can provide that.

82. Reed Prinsep — loose forward, Hurricanes (up 8)

Prinsep has always been a workhorse defensively. There is always room in the game for good tacklers who commit to their craft, and it has served him well throughout his career.

81. Isaia Walker-Leawere — lock, Hurricanes (new)

A physical lock with great athleticism, Walker-Leawere’s game has continually developed in his time with the Hurricanes. He’ll be a key feature for them at the set piece this season.

80. Devan Flanders — loose forward, Hurricanes (down 13)

Flanders is a battering ram of a ball runner, and has the strength to make things tricky for those trying to bring him down, and is also able to play all the positions in the back row which makes him a handy asset to have.

79. Ollie Norris — prop, Chiefs (up 21)

He attacks the game from a physicality standpoint, and can rack up a high tackle count on top of his work around the breakdown. He’s a strong scrummager and became a reliable threat off the bench for the Chiefs in 2023 — bailing them out of some sticky situations. One to watch.

78. Ere Enari — halfback, Moana Pasifika (up 1)

The livewire halfback provides much-needed experience and leadership for the competition’s newest side, and his desire to play the game at speed is a welcome feature. It can lead to the odd error or the wrong decision being made, but his pace can also catch opponents sleeping.

77. Connor Garden-Bachop — outside back, Highlanders (down 9)

Is 2023 the year Garden-Bachop finally shakes the injury bug? He ignites the turf with ball in hand and room to move, but his past two seasons have been disrupted. Here’s hoping he can put himself in a position to contend for a spot in the Highlanders backline on a weekly basis, because he’s a fun player to watch.

76. Lincoln McClutchie — first five-eighths, Moana Pasifika (down 13)

McClutchie has all the tools to be a great No 10 in the modern game. He can run the ball, his kicking game is strong and he has a good read of the game. He took some time to adjust to Super Rugby level last year, but hopefully that experience will show in his performances this season.

75. Josh Ioane — first five-eighths, Chiefs (down 36)

Ioane had looked to settle in nicely to the Chiefs No 10 jersey last year and was playing good rugby — until a rib injury saw him miss time. Bryn Gatland then cemented himself as the first-choice 10, leaving Ioane as the 10/15 cover off the bench. He’ll likely hold that limited role again in 2023.

74. Pouri Rakete-Stones — prop, Hurricanes (up 7)

He can play both sides of the scrum with equal impact, and is an agile ball carrier. He’s more than happy to put his hand up for those gritty carries into the teeth of the defence and does well in the physical battles.

73. Mitchell Drummond — halfback, Crusaders (down 9)

With a strong pass and a boot to match, Drummond has carved himself a role as a player who does all the little things right. He won’t often make the plays that appear on highlight reels, but he’s a serviceable half who takes the right options for his team.

72. Julian Savea — outside back, Hurricanes (up 8)

We all know what Savea is capable of, and The Bus still has gas in the tank. A vital member of the Hurricanes for both his ability and experience.

71. Naitoa Ah Kuoi — loose forward, Chiefs (up 18)

Based on his performance in 2022, Ah Kuoi would be higher than this. But it is hard to know what his impact will be in 2023 as he’s set for a positional shift. After stamping his mark as a lock, Ah Kuoi will be deployed primarily in the loose forwards this season. Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan believes he can be a “great” loosie, so he’ll be one to keep an eye on throughout the year.

70. Salesi Rayasi — outside back, Hurricanes (up 21)

A wing who scores tries in bunches, he makes the most of his pace and athleticism. His defence can be a bit suspect, but he showed improvements across the board in 2022.

69. Mitchell Dunshea — lock, Crusaders (up 3)

Dunshea is a reliable safety net in a logjam of talent. One of many quality players competing for minimal time behind All Blacks Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock, he’ll again have limited opportunities to make a splash in 2023.

68. Etene Nanai-Seturo — outside back, Chiefs (up 3)

He has the speed, acceleration and footwork to be a menace for defences, and knows how to finish a try. He’ll be a threat all season again for the Chiefs.

67. Mark Telea — outside back, Blues (new)

Telea was one of several players to have a breakout season in 2022 for the Blues, and was rewarded for his efforts with a call up to the All Blacks. The Blues have a lot of good, talented young players in the backline this year, but Telea’s brand of speed and power sets him up well to hold down a spot on the wing this season.

66. Thomas Umaga-Jensen — midfield back, Highlanders (new)

Another of those ‘if he can stay injury-free’ midfielders, Umaga-Jensen is a powerful midfielder and has developed into a reliable talent with the ability to change the game for his side. A tough ball-runner to bring down, he was voted player’s player of the year by his teammates last year and will hope to recapture similar form.

65. Tom Robinson — loose forward, Blues (down 4)

In a similar position to last year, the Blues loose trio is log-jammed this season, so the fact he can play lock should increase his opportunities for game time and let him play to a higher ranking than this one.

64. Pari Pari Parkinson — lock, Highlanders (new)

Missing the 2022 season due to injury, Parkinson returns this season looking to remind fans of what he can do. An athletic lock, he’s a great target at the lineout, carries the ball with strength and is strong in the tackle.

63. Billy Proctor — midfield back, Hurricanes (up 10)

Throughout his opportunities at Super Rugby and NPC level, he has shown speed and run good lines — he’s also shown that he loves to make a tackle. He’ll be the top option to team up with Jordie Barrett in a formidable midfield combination for the Hurricanes this season.

62. Andrew Makalio — hooker, Highlanders (up 14)

Makalio brings a good attacking threat and solid all-round game in a position that is becoming more and more of an attacking weapon. He established himself as the first-choice option in 2022, and should continue on with the job this year.

61. Billy Harmon — loose forward, Highlanders (up 16)

While his motor and ability to get around the park have been his calling card in the past, he has also proven how effective he can be at the breakdown since making the move to the Highlanders. He was rewarded for his consistency with an All Blacks call-up late last year.

60. Tamaiti Williams — prop, Crusaders (up 10)

He has the size and strength to impose himself on opposition front rows, and his days as a loosie have served him well in terms of skill on the ball. He makes a big impact when injected off the Crusaders bench.

59. Josh Lord — lock, Chiefs (down 7)

Who would’ve expected to see Josh Lord get an All Blacks call-up last year? It was a nod to the big future many believe the young lock has. Still just 22-year-old, Lord is developing into a strong option for the Chiefs, but looks set to spend the season deputising for Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa’i.

58. Quinten Strange — lock, Crusaders (down 12)

Reliable at lineout time and on the defensive side of the ball, Strange will again have to fight for every opportunity in an overly crowded Crusaders squad.

57. Fletcher Newell — prop, Crusaders (new)

A combination of strength and youthful exuberance have Newell in fine fettle. He’s been touted as a future star of the game, but few expected him to break out so early in his career. But he got his opportunity last season and took it. A strong scrummager who carries the ball with intent and even has a bit of footwork to go with it, he’ll be looking to kick on in 2023.

56. Mitch Hunt — first five-eighths, Highlanders (-)

Hunt had a tough year with injury in 2022, and his absence showed in the Highlanders’ performances. He is an integral cog in their attacking systems, and will look to get back to a consistent role this season. He’s going to be pushed for game time by English newcomer Freddie Burns, so that should light a fire for him.

55. Bryn Gatland — first five-eighths, Chiefs (new)

Anyone who watches the NPC would have been accustomed to the abilities and game management for Gatland; however, he had never quite been able to recreate that impact in Super Rugby. That was until last season, when he put his stamp on the Chiefs team. He’ll be in a season-long battle for the No 10 jersey again, so the motivation to go on with it won’t be hard to find.

54. Levi Aumua — midfield back, Moana Pasifika (up 44)

Aumua plays the game like he’s just been shot out of a cannon. When he gets the ball, he’s running it hard and straight. His size and strength make him hard to hold out near the try line and he’s capable of putting in a good shot on defence. His consistency on both sides of the ball has let him down in the past, but has been strong since joining Moana Pasifika.

53. Kurt Eklund — hooker, Blues (up 11)

A true connoisseur of the lineout drive, Eklund’s attacking nous saw him emerge as the clear No 1 hooking option for the Blues last season. He’s tough, goes looking for work and makes the most of his time on the pitch. Yes, he had a terrible showing at the lineout in the 2022 final, but one performance doesn’t make the man. He’ll bounce back this year.

52. Ruben Love — utility back, Hurricanes (up 17)

I said it last year and I’ll say it again; Love firmly falls into the “next big thing” category. It looks as though fullback will be his position for the future, with Jordie Barrett’s move to the midfield opening that jersey for Love on a fulltime basis. He is an exciting talent, with a great read of the game and exciting skillset. Now with a guaranteed opportunity to shine, he could be a bolter for higher honours as the year progresses.

51. Alex Hodgman — prop, Blues (up 3)

Hodgman’s talent can be defined by his work-rate. He works hard in every phase of the game and looks to get himself involved in the physical side of the play, while he’s strong when it comes to his core roles.

50. Josh Dickson — lock, Highlanders (up 3)

A physical presence in open play, he’s also a great lineout target and has great hands at the set piece — usually finding himself among the leaders in lineouts won.

49. Alex Nankivell — midfield back, Chiefs (up 36)

A dynamic ball-carrier and strong defender, Nankivell made the most of his extended starting opportunities in 2022 and his play had some calling for him to receive higher honours. He will play a similar role again this season with Quinn Tupaea likely to miss the entire year.

48. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck — midfield back, Blues (up 2)

Tuivasa-Sheck took some time to settle in 2022 and had a mixed bag of form during the Blues campaign. There were times when he looked terrific, and others when he didn’t quite look comfortable in his role. With a year under his belt, we should expect more of the former this season.

47. Ofa Tuungafasi — prop, Blues (down 10)

Tuungafasi’s point of difference is in his defensive game. Along with a quality defence, he is strong and is good at the set piece.

46. Nepo Laulala — prop, Blues (down 22)

Laulala’s strength is in his scrummaging, where he puts his power to great use. He isn’t the most agile of the country’s props, however, and his defensive performances were inconsistent last year. He’ll look to turn that around with the World Cup looming.

45. Tom Christie — loose forward, Crusaders (up 20)

If you like tackles, you’ll love Tom Christie. In 2022, he led the competition with 246 — the next closest count was 183. Still only 24, Christie has become a talisman for the Crusaders. He is a workhorse on defence and at the breakdown, and he’ll find a way to make his impact there again in 2023.

44. Aidan Ross — prop, Chiefs (up 39)

In last year’s rankings, I said of Ross: “If he can string together consistent time on the park, he could put himself in a position to be a potential bolter for higher honours.” That proved to be the case as he anchored an impressive Chiefs scrum and earned a black jersey. Expect him to maintain a similar high form in 2023.

43. Marino Mikaele-Tu’u — loose forward, Highlanders (-)

Always happy to take a carry, and usually making a good amount of ground when he does with an eye for a hole, Mikaele-Tu’u is another in a fast-growing group of top-level, dynamic loosies. His offloading game only adds to his dangerous skill set.

42. Braydon Ennor — utility back, Crusaders (down 13)

While Ennor would probably rather play in the midfield, he gets the utility tag because he’s a Swiss Army knife in the backline. He has the speed and footwork to be a problem on the wing, the defensive ability to hold his own in the midfield, and the game IQ to be a successful fullback. The Crusaders could very well use him in all three positions during the year, though he will have to fight for every minute he gets.

41. Du’Plessis Kirifi — loose forward, Hurricanes (down 9)

Kirifi only knows how to play the game one way and that’s aggressively. Be it charging onto the ball, making a tackle or getting stuck into the breakdown, he doesn’t do anything by half-measures. It can at times be a negative on the defensive end, but he isn’t deterred if he gives away the odd penalty. He knows where his strengths lie and plays the game accordingly.

40. George Bower — prop, Crusaders (up 2)

His time in the All Blacks has seen his game find another gear. He has shown an eagerness to learn and improve, both at scrum time and when it comes to physicality in open play, and that continues to show in his performances.

39. David Havili — utility back, Crusaders (down 12)

Happy to play wherever he’s put, versatility is a big asset for the 28-year-old. Able to cover anywhere in the back line, Havili has a strong running game which is well complemented by his kicking abilities.

38. Jack Goodhue — midfield back, Crusaders (down 16)

Ranking Goodhue here could prove to be very wrong at the end of the year — one way or another — but there’s a lingering question over how healthy he is and/or how good he’s going to be in his return to the pitch. When on song, he’s reliable in all areas, going about his work in somewhat of an unassuming manner, quietly making an impact across the park as one of the best midfielders in the land.

37. Joe Moody — prop, Crusaders (down 27)

Joe Moody will likely go down as one of the best props we have seen, but in 2023, what version of Joe Moody will we see? Returning from injury, Moody got through the preseason, but we know things are about to ramp up. This ranking could ultimately prove to be well off the mark.

36. Tyrel Lomax — prop, Hurricanes (up 5)

A good scrummager, and active in open play looking for the tackle and trying to get stuck into the ruck, Lomax is a strong talent. Discipline has been an issue for Lomax, but you can’t fault the effort.

35. Asafo Aumua — hooker, Hurricanes (down 2)

Aumua has speed, strength and footwork, making him a great attacking weapon. While his game is perfect to be an impact player off the bench, he has shown he can have just as much of an impact in a starting role. His accuracy at the lineout, however, is not his strongest attribute.

34. Stephen Perofeta — utility back, Blues (up 17)

An injury-free year saw Perofeta thrive in 2022. Getting consistent minutes at fullback, Perofeta enjoyed the dual-playmaking role alongside Beauden Barrett and showed all his capabilities throughout the year. His vision, decision-making and ball running are all valuable assets in a high-powered offence.

33. Finlay Christie — halfback, Blues (up 10)

Christie is quick off the mark, and can burn a defence with his pace. His delivery and read of the game has come along in recent years as well, to the point where he is a clear contender for consistent higher honours.

32. Ethan de Groot — prop, Highlanders (up 16)

De Groot has constantly impressed with his physical ball-carrying and strong scrummaging. The powerhouse front rower shapes up as a key member for the Highlanders in 2023 once more — particularly after a strong year in 2022.

31. Tupou Vaa’i — lock, Chiefs (up 7)

A young player with plenty of energy, Vaa’i plays hard and with vigour. A good lineout target and strong ball runner, he continues to develop into an impressive player. Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan indicated him as a player he believes is set to take their game to another level this season, so watch this space.

30. Patrick Tuipulotu — lock, Blues (new)

A leader at the set piece, the Blues will be excited about his return to their squad. Tuipulotu is a real leader in this team and was a big part in their return to being contenders a few years ago. He’ll play just as influential a role for the team this year.

29. Leicester Fainga’anuku — utility back, Crusaders (up 11)

In a logjammed Crusaders backline, Fainga’anuku continues to find a way to make his mark in any opportunity afforded to him. It will again be a case of how Scott Robertson chooses to use him as to how much of an impact he will have, but he is not the type of player to be leaving out. He would be a sure starter on any other team.

28. Dane Coles — hooker, Hurricanes (down 13)

The consummate professional, Coles has all the fundamentals on point, and his attacking prowess and knack for showing up on the wing to score tries started something of a trend for the country’s hookers. In his swansong for the Hurricanes, he’ll be determined to lift the side one last time.

27. Folau Fakatava — halfback, Highlanders (up 20)

Fakatava is the ultimate impact player. He’s a solid starting option, but in his role as the finisher for the Highlanders, he comes on the pitch late to exploit tiring defences and does it very well. Speed is his calling card, be it running the ball or spreading it. Another returning from injury this season, it will be worth watching how he bounces back from an ACL issue.

26. Cullen Grace — loose forward, Crusaders (down 1)

Able to play lock or in the back row, Grace is a talented player who has all the tools to be an All Blacks regular for a long time. The only issue seems to be his durability. Given the style of game he plays, Grace opens himself up to a lot of wear and tear, and spending time on the sidelines can limit his impact. Expect him to find the form to challenge for a spot at the World Cup.

25. Damian McKenzie — utility back, Chiefs (new)

Back from a stint in Japan, McKenzie is likely to slot right back in at fullback for the Chiefs and be free to play his off-the-cuff, roaming brand of rugby. That makes him a dangerous threat any time he touches the ball, while spending time in the No 10 jersey has also allowed him to develop his decision making. He’ll be right back to impressing the Hamilton faithful this season.

24. Hoskins Sotutu — loose forward, Blues (down 1)

He has the ability to do everything, but his decision-making at times has let him down in the past. He holds a vital role for the Blues, and continues to improve with every season.

23. Sevu Reece — outside back, Crusaders (up 3)

The competition’s joint-leading try scorer in 2022, Reece has the benefit of playing outside arguably the best squad in the competition, but that’s not to say he doesn’t put in the work for his points. Reece is particularly strong at the breakdown as far as wingers go, with a good knack for securing turnovers there. He can impact the game beyond simply scoring points.

22. Pita Gus Sowakula — loose forward, Chiefs (up 14)

When trying to pick an All Blacks bolter for 2022, I don’t think many would have landed on the barnstorming Chiefs back-rower to force his way in, but that is exactly what he did through his dominance in Super Rugby. He’ll run over you or around you, and has the ability to make game-changing plays on attack and defence.

21. Caleb Clarke — outside back, Blues (up 7)

Clarke reminded up what he’s capable of in 2022 after having limited impact the season prior. The young winger was the Blues’ leading try scorer, consistently proving his finishing ability. He’s fast, strong and has good footwork which always makes him an attacking threat. Expect more of the same in 2023.

20. Brad Weber — halfback, Chiefs (-)

He has starred for the Chiefs with his ability to read the game and break it open when he puts the foot down. His delivery from the ruck is swift which allows his side to get on the front foot. A leader in the Chiefs group with plenty to work with on his tool belt, Weber has become a real star of the game and will be looking to make his mark in 2023 with a World Cup spot on the line.

19. Ethan Blackadder — loose forward, Crusaders (down 6)

He had his issues with injury last year, but a player who is always dialled up to 100 and tackles anything that moves, you know when Ethan Blackadder is in the game. This season shapes up as a big year for the tireless No 6 with the World Cup approaching and that jersey still very much with a question mark over it.

18. Shannon Frizell — loose forward, Highlanders (up 3)

A skilful player, with the ability to create chances at the smallest opening, or finish off opportunities created by a teammate. He’s a good lineout target, and can cover several positions at a pinch. He plays a major part for the Highlanders on both sides of the ball.

17. Luke Jacobson — loose forward, Chiefs (down 5)

Jacobson might have fallen out of favour with the All Blacks selectors in 2022, but his impact for the Chiefs remains at the highest level. In fact, it’s probably grown over the past couple of seasons as he has shown versatility in his game with what positions he can play. Strong at the breakdown, a decent running game and one of those “concrete shoulders” types of players who like to make sure their opponent feels it when they make a tackle, Jacobson is a force.

16. Codie Taylor — hooker, Crusaders (down 7)

Codie Taylor was not the best version of himself in 2022. Can he rediscover the sort of form that had him as the clear No 1 hooker for the All Blacks? That remains to be seen. At his best, he can impact a team in plenty of ways at the set piece or in open play, and has some highly touted young talents nipping at his heels this year to keep him motivated.

15. Akira Ioane — loose forward, Blues (up 4)

While Akira Ioane has struggled to earn consistent time on the international stage, there’s no denying his impact for the Blues. The man loves to score a try, and it’s a hard task stopping him off the charge from the back of a scrum or taking a pick-and-go close to the line. He has silenced critics with his efforts in the less glamourous aspects of the game in recent years too.

14. Anton Lienert-Brown — midfield back, Chiefs (up 2)

Anton Lienert-Brown will be grinning at the opportunity to remind people of what he’s capable of after injury issues ended his 2022 season abruptly. His presence was missed at the international level, and he will play an important part in the Chiefs’ title hopes in 2023.

13. Scott Barrett — lock, Crusaders (up 5)

Discipline remains, at times, an area of weakness for Barrett, though he generally makes up for that through the rest of his play. Equally as comfortable at lock or blindside flanker, Barrett brings physicality every time he steps onto the pitch. He’s added to his rugby resume with captaincy at Super Rugby level, which has only lifted his overall game.

12. Dalton Papali’i — loose forward, Blues (up 5)

Papali’i has emerged as a superstar on the side of the scrum for the Blues, with his high-intensity brand of rugby seeing him heavily involved across the park. Usually boasting a high tackle count, plenty of carries and the odd try, Papali’i is a consistent weapon when he takes to the pitch.

11. Sam Cane — loose forward, Chiefs (down 1)

Cane seemed to have fallen out of favour with many rugby fans around the country for whatever reason, but the Chiefs co-captain remains among the country’s elite talents. His work rate is always high, he forces plenty of turnover ball and he leads the way defensively. He will again be an important fixture in what the Chiefs can achieve in 2023.

10. Samisoni Taukei’aho — hooker, Chiefs (up 22)

The breakout player of 2022. Taukei’aho emerged as the top player in his position last year through his strong ball-carrying ability and surprising turn of foot, as well as his abilities at the set piece. He is accurate at the lineout, knows how to score from the back of the rolling maul, and is a willing combatant against the most physical opponents.

9. Rieko Ioane — midfield back, Blues (up 2)

After years of showing just how much of an attacking powerhouse he is, Ioane proved his defensive capabilities in 2021 in a midfield role, and took another big step in making the position his own in 2022. Expect the same in 2023. He’s one to make any opposition team plan around, and can exploit any opportunity given to him.

8. Brodie Retallick — lock, Chiefs (down 5)

Injuries have hampered Retallick over the past year and he wasn’t quite the dominant force we’re used to him being on a consistent basis during the season. At his best, Retallick’s effort on defence and around the breakdown is an asset for any team he suits up for — with a frequently high tackle count, he has the nous to put his physical gifts to great effect over the ball at the breakdown.

7. Will Jordan — outside back, Crusaders (-)

There’s a question about how much of the competition Jordan will be involved in as he continues to deal with a “migraine-related issue”. When he does return, you know what he will bring — an uncanny ability to make opposition teams pay with his speed and strength with ball in hand. He is also smart with his carry, and the man knows how to score a try.

6. Sam Whitelock — lock, Crusaders (down 1)

His leadership is a key quality, both through his voice and his actions, as Whitelock is one of the hardest workers you will see on a rugby field. He makes strong, effective tackles and looks for his opportunities to make a difference defensively.

5. Beauden Barrett — first five-eighths, Blues (down 1)

Barrett was at his best in 2022 as he led the Blues to a runner-up finish. Barrett thrived in a dual-playmaker system alongside Stephen Perofeta, being allowed the freedom to play his game. He’s a threat any time he gets his hands on the ball and can make special things happen out of nothing.

4. Richie Mo’unga — first five-eighths, Crusaders (up 2)

As far as game managers go, you won’t find any better than Mo’unga in Super Rugby. He can dazzle defences with his speed and footwork, while he has great vision; if a kick is the best way to exploit the space, he won’t hesitate to let one fly. He thrives in the high-paced style of game and is a top-tier goalkicker. He will be a loss to the New Zealand game when he heads to Japan.

3. Aaron Smith — halfback, Highlanders (down 1)

Smith continues to be the gold standard for halfbacks in New Zealand with his terrific read and understanding of the game and smart decision-making. His delivery from the ruck is quick and accurate, while he’s willing to put boot to ball or take off for a run if the opportunity is there. He also brings a contagious energy to the pitch, and lets his passion for the game show. No one is a bigger fan of their teammates than Smith.

2. Jordie Barrett — midfield back, Hurricanes (up 6)

The evolution of Jordie Barrett continues to trend in the right direction. One of the most consistent and reliable performers in the competition, Barrett’s move into the midfield should only see him be more involved. He showed at test level he’s up to playing the role, and the No 12 jersey will allow him to have even more of an impact for the Hurricanes this season.

1. Ardie Savea — loose forward, Hurricanes (-)

No change for the competition’s best Kiwi player this year, but congratulations to the Hurricanes for having the top two players on their roster. A terrific ball runner, active around the breakdown and always a threat to take a cheeky dig from around the scrum. On the defensive side of the ball, he has just as much impact. He tackles well and with volume, and is always a threat to pinch a turnover. Ardie Savea is very good at rugby.



