Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Ranking New Zealand's top 100 rugby players

36 minutes to read
(L-R) Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock. Photo / Getty Images.

(L-R) Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock. Photo / Getty Images.

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

In an exercise that involved many late nights and even more mock drafts, Christopher Reive ranks his top 100 New Zealand men's rugby players.

Players who have been capped by other countries, such as Pablo

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.