Rugby: One All Black cracks team of the Northern Tour list

Will Jordan celebrates his try against Wales. Matt Impey/Photosport

Just one All Black has made a British publication's team of the Autumn Internationals as the side head home on the back of a gruelling tour.

The All Blacks left New Zealand at the end of August and played 10 tests in 13 weeks including four as part of the Autumn Internationals, ending with back-to-back defeats to Ireland and France.

The Telegraph named their 'Team of the Autumn Internationals' with winger Will Jordan the only All Black making the list. It comes after no All Blacks made the shortlist for the World Rugby player of the year award, for the first time in 17 years.

Jordan is also nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The Telegraph's Ben Coles praised Jordan for a 'sensational year'.

"Few standout right wings but a bunch of contenders - Ireland's Andrew Conway, France's Damian Penaud, Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit for that sensational try against Fiji. But Jordan, despite a quieter game in Paris by his standards, has had a sensational year and autumn, scoring against Wales and Ireland," he wrote.

South Africa, England and Ireland all have four players each represented in the 15 players named by the Telegraph. The team includes French duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack who led their side to their first win over the All Blacks in 15 attempts during the weekend.

New Zealand born Irish international James Lowe was given the other wing spot after playing 'stupendous against New Zealand'. The Telegraph's selection of forwards is entirely made up of players from Ireland, South Africa and England.

Telegraph's team of the Autumn Internationals

15. Freddie Steward (England)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13. Henry Slade (England)

12. Damian de Allende (South Africa)

11. James Lowe (Ireland)

10. Romain Ntamack (France)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

6. Courtney Lawes (England)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Ireland)

1. Ox Nche (South Africa)