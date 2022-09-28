Jone Macilai scores in the corner for Northland. Photo / Getty

Northland 23

Bay of Plenty 21

Northland's season has been saved by a scrum.

Trailing 21-20 and needing to beat Bay of Plenty in Tauranga today to keep alive their quarter-final hopes, Northland's fate appeared sealed when they knocked on in opposition territory in the final seconds.

But there was still time for one last scrum and the Taniwha pack produced a massive push to earn a penalty as Bay of Plenty were caught angling in, giving Dan Hawkins the chance to win the match from the tee.

Forty metres out and to the left of the sticks, that's exactly what the substitute first five did, much to the relief of Northland captain Matt Matich.

"That was emotional," Matich told Sky Sport. "I had my heart in my mouth while I was watching that. I don't know how Hawky kicked it – I would've been absolutely soiling myself there.

"I'm stoked with that one, it gives us another week. It was a quarter-final today and it's a quarter-final next week."

Northland, who remained fifth in their conference, must now beat Manawatū in Kaikohe on Sunday and hope one of the teams above them slip up in their final round-robin match.

Bay of Plenty, meanwhile, edged one point ahead of Waikato in second, with those two sides set to face off in Hamilton on Sunday for their right to then host a home quarter-final.

It could have been a simpler task awaiting the Steamers had they managed to hang on to victory at Tauranga Domain. But that result looked unlikely for long stretches, with Northland exerting control after a piercing run from Josh Moorby had cancelled out Veveni Lasaqa's opening try for the hosts from a lineout drive variation.

Matich did just enough to finish in the corner on the stroke of halftime, handing his side a 15-5 lead at the break, but Bay of Plenty soon began chipping away through the boot of Wharenui Hawera.

Jone Macilai then showed his elusiveness on the left wing to leave Northland ahead by nine and that was where the margin remained until the final 10 minutes, when Luke Donaldson's try and another Hawera penalty put the Steamers narrowly in front.

Northland's playoff dreams seemed dashed when Conan O'Donnell spilled possession on the 10th phase of a patient final-play attack, but that merely set the stage for the forwards – and then Hawkins – to come up clutch.

Northland 23 (Josh Moorby, Matt Matich, Jone Macilai tries; Rivez Reihana pen, con, Dan Hawkins pen)

Bay of Plenty 21 (Veveni Lasaqa, Luke Donaldson tries; Wharenui Hawera 3 pens, con)

Halftime: 15-5