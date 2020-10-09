Rugby: New Zealand Rugby prepared for potential financial hit after Rugby Championship schedule change

New Zealand Rugby is comfortable with the financial hit it may incur if Rugby Championship revenue falls short of projections as a direct result of moving the All Blacks and Wallabies test to avoid the team quarantining through Christmas.

After weeks of public squabbling over this issue, Sanzaar reached a belated agreement on Thursday night which involves shifting the All Blacks and Wallabies test, originally scheduled for December 12, to October 31 in Sydney. That agreement allows the All Blacks to return home and complete their two-week quarantine before Christmas day.

Costs associated with moving that match, should revenue not reach targeted projections, are expected to be footed by New Zealand Rugby.

Despite the challenging financial climate in which the national body has publicly stated it expects to lose tens of millions this season, NZR boss Mark Robinson is content with the commercial compensation agreement struck with its Sanzaar partners.

Pressed several times on the matter, Robinson was reluctant to confirm the compensation agreement outright, however.

"We're really happy with the arrangement that was needed to get it there. It's commercially sensitive, but it's a good compromise for Sanzaar, Rugby Australia and all the different parties involved in this," Robinson said.

"I can't get into the detail of that - it's a commercially sensitive topic. We're really pleased with where it's landed. We've come up with something everyone is happy with and we're moving on.

"Our financial situation is moving all the time, and it's improving as we continue to work through Covid. All parties have come to the table looking for a resolution and we're pleased we've got there. We're delighted for our team and their families that we can be in a position for them to be home by Christmas. We were always consistent that was an important consideration for our organisation so we're pleased it's across the line."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

New South Wales relaxing their quarantine regulations for New Zealanders from October 6 paved the way for the All Blacks and Wallabies test to be brought forward, though another outbreak in Sydney this week threatens to challenge that situation.

"It was always a date we were interested in but having those protocols changed was something that was important. There were other factors. People realised how important this was to us and what we could do to compromise to get it across the line and it all came together in the last few days."

Since the issue of the Rugby Championship draw reared its head negotiations between the transtasman parties have been fraught to say the least, with Rugby Australia describing the relationship with New Zealand Rugby as sitting at its lowest ebb.

Robinson, however, believes his organisation and Rugby Australia can forge more civil discussions as they work towards potential crossover matches between their five respective Super Rugby teams next year.

"We're really comfortable with where things sit. It's a really tense time; there's a lot of uncertainty and anxiety and Covid has had a big impact on that. Our approach has been to work hard behind closed doors to try and not get into tit for tat and focus on what's really important.

"We're working as hard as we can to be as respectful of different situations people are in and that's no different with Rugby Australia.

"We'll keep looking at 2021 once we get through this little period. We've come out and talked about our competition for next year and we're very open to what crossover looks like post the domestic competitions. We'll get to that in the very near future.

"We know ultimately we've got to work to the benefit of partnerships and we're very conscious of that. Ultimately people are still doing what's in the best interests of their own stakeholders and national unions.

"Not everything is straightforward and simple but we're coming with a lot of positive intent around growing the game and making it sustainable."

With the All Blacks and Wallabies kicking off the test season in Wellington on Sunday, and the Pumas touching down in Australia to begin their preparations for the Rugby Championship, the Springboks' involvement is the last piece of the puzzle.

"We're finding out more in the next few days. The last reports we had remained pretty positive. That's something that's sitting with SARU and their government and we'll continue to monitor that as it progresses."