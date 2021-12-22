Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: New Zealand Rugby forced to completely remodel Super Rugby Pacific's draw after border changes

3 minutes to read
Beauden Barrett talks about the path he took to become a professional rugby player. Video / All Blacks TV

Beauden Barrett talks about the path he took to become a professional rugby player. Video / All Blacks TV

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The latest changes to the New Zealand border, announced by the Government yesterday, have forced New Zealand Rugby to completely remodel Super Rugby Pacific's draw. Liam Napier reports.

Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.