Rugby: New Zealand Rugby forced to completely remodel Super Rugby Pacific's draw after border changes

Beauden Barrett talks about the path he took to become a professional rugby player. Video / All Blacks TV

The latest changes to the New Zealand border, announced by the Government yesterday, have forced New Zealand Rugby to completely remodel Super Rugby Pacific's draw. Liam Napier reports.

Super Rugby Pacific's inaugural season has been overhauled in the wake of ongoing Covid challenges and border changes, with local derbies in New Zealand and Australia set to feature through to April.

New Zealand Rugby had little choice but to completely remodel Super Rugby Pacific's draw by frontloading local derbies, with the five Australian teams and new entrants the Fijian Drua unable to enter the country without undergoing MIQ.

The only other alternative was to base all 12 teams in Australia but as cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant soar in Sydney (over 3000 on Wednesday) in particular, that was an increasingly risky prospect for New Zealand players who would have little assurance about when they could return home.

The Herald understands the rejigged draw – set to be revealed in full on Thursday – will see Moana Pasifika host the Blues in the opening match at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday, February 18.

Moana Pasifika, in their debut season, were originally scheduled to play the Brumbies at Mt Smart, while the Blues were to host the Drua in their opening game at Eden Park.

A series of derbies against New Zealand teams promises to provide an immediately brutal examination for Moana Pasifika, who will have five weeks to prepare their inaugural squad.

The start of Super Rugby Pacific will effectively mirror this year's Aotearoa and Australian domestic competitions, with Moana Pasifika joining the five established New Zealand teams and the Drua linking with the Australian sides.

Local derbies will feature through to the weekend of April 22, at which point organisers remain hopeful the Covid landscape improves enough to allow transtasman travel.

New Zealand's border is slated to open to vaccinated non-Kiwis at the end of April, but as Omicron cases rise in Australia the goalposts on travel constantly shift.

The latest change arrived on Tuesday when the Government announced plans to allow fully vaccinated Kiwis and residents to enter the country from Australia, without requiring managed isolation, had been pushed back from mid-January until at least the end of February.

Despite the increasingly uncertain landscape, April 22-24 is scheduled to kickstart the transtasman component of the Super Rugby Pacific draw with the 'super round' where the 12 teams will play all matches in Melbourne over one weekend. That was originally supposed to be played in round two, at the end of February.

Five rounds of transtasman matches are scheduled to follow the weekend in Melbourne, culminating in quarter-finals, semifinals and the finale on June 18.

At this point, though, there are no guarantees Super Rugby Pacific's maiden season will contain any transtasman element - such is the havoc Covid continues to wreak on all sporting codes.