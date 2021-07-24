Rugby live updates: British and Irish Lions v South Africa

South Africa's Willie le Roux goes over the line British and Irish Lions' Elliot Daly attempts to tackle. Photo / AP

South Africa's Willie le Roux goes over the line British and Irish Lions' Elliot Daly attempts to tackle. Photo / AP

Live updates of the opening test between the Lions and the Springboks.

‌

The British and Irish Lions were dealt a blow ahead of the first test against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday when front rower Wyn Jones was ruled out due to a minor shoulder injury.

The Welsh loosehead prop picked up the injury in training on Thursday and was been replaced in the starting XV by Scotland's Rory Sutherland.

Englishman Mako Vunipola comes into the matchday 23 on the bench.

"It's really bad luck for Wyn and we all feel for him missing out on tonight's game," head coach Warren Gatland said. "However, we're confident he'll be back in training next week and have no plans to bring in anyone else at this stage."

____

Lineups:

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Lood de Jager, Rynhardt Elstadt, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

British and Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe, Danny Biggar, Ali Price; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Ken Owens, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams.