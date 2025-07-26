The Warriors are hunting their 13th win of the NRL season as they host the bottom-of-the-table Gold Coast Titans at Go Media Stadium.

Coach Andrew Webster has made only one change to his side that beat the Newcastle Knights 20-15 in dramatic last-second fashion in their last outing.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns to the starting line up after missing the Warriors’ past two games with a knee injury, with Taine Tuaupiki dropping to the extended bench.

Meanwhile, forward Marata Niukore will mark his 150th NRL career appearance in the match.

The Warriors sit fourth on the NRL ladder, with a 12-5 record.

Winning is crucial for the Warriors as they look to maintain their four-point buffer over the fifth-placed Broncos.

For the Titans, they will be without captain Tino Fa’asuamaleaui with a knee injury, while David Fifita has been overlooked, along with winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who scored four tries when the teams last met in a 66-6 win to the Gold Coast side.

The Titans have won the past two meetings between the sides in Auckland when current Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd was a match winner both times.

The Titans are currently anchored to the bottom of the NRL standings and have lost their past four matches.

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Taine Tuaupiki, 20. Sam Healey, 21. Bunty Afoa, 22. Ali Leiataua, 23. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava