Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Rabbitohs: Mitch Barnett sent for scans after knee injury overshadows win

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The NZ Warriors took on the South Sydney Rabbitohs after coming off of a tough loss last week. Video / Sky Sport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster faces an anxious wait to learn the severity of a knee injury sustained by co-captain Mitch Barnett in their 36-30 NRL win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 31-year-old was in visible pain after his right knee buckled awkwardly as he attempted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors