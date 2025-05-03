All the action as the Warriors clash with the North Queensland Cowboys at NRL Magic Round in Brisbane.

As the Warriors hunt a third straight victory in Saturday’s Magic Round NRL clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Brisbane, coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged starting side.

Following last week’s victory over the Newcastle Knights in Christchurch, the Warriors have not changed the 13 who ran out as starters.

Marata Niukore remains at prop, despite his early sin-binning against the Knights, and partners captain Mitch Barnett in the front row.

That move has Leka Halasima continuing in the second row, while Jackson Ford starts on the bench, where he will also cover prop.

Jacob Laban moves out of the first 17 names, as he goes through the NRL’s concussion protocols as the only change from the match-day side that defeated Newcastle.

In his place, Te Maire Martin comes on to the bench in the No 14 jersey, while youngster Eddie Ieremia-Toeava moves into the extended side.

The Warriors will draw on the inspiration of 2024, when they travelled to Magic Round and defeated reigning premiers the Penrith Panthers, despite missing a host of their best players to unavailability.

Their opponents, the Cowboys, head to Brisbane sixth on the ladder with four wins and three defeats. All four of those victories have come in the last five rounds, with a bye in between after the Cowboys lost their three opening matches of 2025.

However, the Warriors are currently on a three-game winning streak against North Queensland, with two of those victories coming away from home.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Rocco Berry, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. Marata Niukore, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (c), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Leka Halasima, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 20. Samuel Healey, 21. Tanah Boyd, 22. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 23. Edward Kosi