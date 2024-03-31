All the action from the round-four NRL clash between the Warriors and the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium.

For the first time since July 2021, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be back in the Warriors’ No. 1 jersey after being named at fullback for Sunday’s NRL clash with the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

A hamstring injury to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and concussion to Taine Tuaupiki have left the Warriors with no specialist option to face the Knights, after picking up their first win of the season against the Canberra Raiders last week.

Tuivasa-Sheck made his name as one of the best fullbacks in the NRL and won the coveted Dally M medal in 2018 for his displays while wearing the No. 1 jersey.

However, since coming back from rugby union at the start of the year, the 30-year-old has been played at centre, as coach Andrew Webster placed his faith in Nicoll-Klokstad.

But Tuaupiki’s concussion has left Webster with no other choice but to name Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback, seeing Adam Pompey come into the centres for round four.

Last week, Tuivasa-Sheck said he was committed to playing centre, but Tuaupiki’s absence has forced the Warriors to make the shuffle.

Elsewhere, Wayde Egan has been named at hooker, despite missing the last two weeks with an elbow injury.

The 27-year-old was named to face both the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders, but was withdrawn before kickoff both times, which saw Freddy Lussick come into the starting side.

Warriors team to face Newcastle Knights

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Jackson Ford

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Tohu Harris (captain)

Interchange

14. Freddy Lussick

15. Marata Niukore

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Dylan Walker

Reserves

18. Tom Ale

20. Jazz Tevaga

21. Chanel Harris-Tavita

22. Te Maire Martin

23. Ali Leiataua