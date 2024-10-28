Advertisement
New Zealand Rugby reportedly target Warriors boss Cameron George to fill commercial chief executive role

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
NZ Warriors chief executive Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has reportedly set its sights on Warriors chief executive Cameron George, to fill the vacancy at the head of NZR Commercial.

Last week, NZ Rugby was hit by the news that NZR Commercial chief executive Craig Fenton would leave the organisation, after less than a year in the role.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph reports that NZR has begun internal discussions over poaching George from the Warriors, at a time where rugby league has begun to overshadow the XV-man code.

In response, though, George confirmed to the Herald that there has been no approach or communication to him from NZ Rugby.

Despite poor on-field results, the Warriors were still able to sell out every home match in 2024 – the first time any NRL club has achieved that feat.

And as 2025 approaches, the Warriors have made sure to safeguard their next season as well, with the recruitment of current Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris certain to be a huge drawcard for fans next season too.

George has been with the Warriors since replacing Jim Doyle in 2017, and saw the club survive the Covid-19 pandemic, based in Australia for three years to help keep the NRL intact.

Fenton started his role as New Zealand Rugby Commercial (NZRC) chief executive in January but he will leave one of the game’s most important positions after one year, sparking major questions surrounding his departure.

Multiple sources told the Herald that Fenton’s departure had been brewing for at least a month after he fell out with senior people within NZR, with consultants believed to have been hired in recent weeks.

Fenton’s departure could leave NZR precariously placed with its all-important broadcast deal needing to be negotiated to fund the game – and a significant reduction on the last agreement with Sky Television already expected.

Following the private equity deal with US fund manager Silver Lake, NZR established a separate commercial entity and board to drive revenue to fund the game.

As New Zealand Rugby Commercial’s first chief executive, Fenton was charged with leading this operation.



