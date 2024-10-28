NZ Warriors chief executive Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has reportedly set its sights on Warriors chief executive Cameron George, to fill the vacancy at the head of NZR Commercial.

Last week, NZ Rugby was hit by the news that NZR Commercial chief executive Craig Fenton would leave the organisation, after less than a year in the role.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph reports that NZR has begun internal discussions over poaching George from the Warriors, at a time where rugby league has begun to overshadow the XV-man code.

In response, though, George confirmed to the Herald that there has been no approach or communication to him from NZ Rugby.

Despite poor on-field results, the Warriors were still able to sell out every home match in 2024 – the first time any NRL club has achieved that feat.