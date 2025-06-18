Live updates of State of Origin II in Perth as Queensland need a win to keep the series alive.

New South Wales took out game one in Brisbane and can win a second straight series with a victory at Optus Stadium.

Teams for State of Origin II

Queensland team

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Xavier Coates

3. Robert Toia

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Cameron Munster (c)

7. Tom Dearden

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Reuben Cotter

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Kurt Mann

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Jeremiah Nanai

17. Patrick Carrigan

18. Jack Howarth

19. Corey Horsburgh

NSW Team

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To’o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Zac Lomax

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Max King

9. Reece Robson

10. Payne Haas

11. Liam Martin

12. Angus Crichton

13. Isaah Yeo (c)

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Spencer Leniu

16. Hudson Young

17. Stefano Utoikamanu

18. Matt Burton

19. Lindsay Smith

20. Jacob Preston