Live updates of State of Origin II in Perth as Queensland need a win to keep the series alive.
New South Wales took out game one in Brisbane and can win a second straight series with a victory at Optus Stadium.
Teams for State of Origin II
Queensland team
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Xavier Coates
3. Robert Toia
4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5. Valentine Holmes
6. Cameron Munster (c)
7. Tom Dearden
8. Moeaki Fotuaika
9. Harry Grant
10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
11. Reuben Cotter
12. Kurt Capewell
13. Trent Loiero
Interchange
14. Kurt Mann
15. Lindsay Collins
16. Jeremiah Nanai
17. Patrick Carrigan
18. Jack Howarth
19. Corey Horsburgh
NSW Team
1. Dylan Edwards
2. Brian To’o
3. Stephen Crichton
4. Latrell Mitchell
5. Zac Lomax
6. Jarome Luai
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Max King
9. Reece Robson
10. Payne Haas
11. Liam Martin
12. Angus Crichton
13. Isaah Yeo (c)
Interchange
14. Connor Watson
15. Spencer Leniu
16. Hudson Young
17. Stefano Utoikamanu
18. Matt Burton
19. Lindsay Smith
20. Jacob Preston