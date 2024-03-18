Jahrome Hughes will miss his Melbourne Storm's game against the Newcastle Knights after entering an early guilty plea to the charge. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Kiwis and Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes has been handed a one-match suspension after an early guilty plea for pushing referee Chris Butler in his side’s victory over the Warriors.

Hughes, 29, was hit with a grade-two contrary conduct charge for his role in the incident, which saw him push Butler as Warriors centre Rocco Berry broke through the Storm defensive line.

Facing a two-match ban if he contested the charge, Hughes has pleaded guilty without facing the NRL judiciary and will miss the Storm’s clash against the Newcastle Knights as a result.

Hughes is the first player in the NRL to be banned for contact with a referee since the league’s crackdown in 2016.

However, Hughes did find support in former Canterbury Bulldogs hooker Michael Ennis, who labelled the charge as “absolute stupidity”.

“Let’s not gloss over it, it’s absolute stupidity,” Ennis said on Fox. “The referee gets in his eyeline, gets in his way.

“Common sense says this is not one of those moments when a player gets frustrated and puts his hands on a referee.

“That was a complete accident from Jahrome Hughes. I hope they fight that, because he should never miss a week for it.

“And the fact he was charged is just absolute stupidity. It’s ridiculous.”

Hughes will be eligible to return as early as round five, with the Storm’s bye week falling after this weekend’s trip to Newcastle.

