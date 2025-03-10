“Hello everyone, I have decided to take an opportunity that is best for me and my family,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

“To the Blue and Gold family ... nothing changes. I’m locked in for this year and we have a job to do. Love.”

Earlier this summer, Brown’s manager Chris Orr was exposed to have been shopping the Kiwis half around the NRL, however that move appears to have paid off in full for his client.

Kiwis Dylan Brown and Isaiah Papali'i in a New Zealand Kiwis v Australia semifinal match of the Rugby League World Cup 2021. Photo / Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz

As and when Brown puts pen to paper on a deal to join the Knights, he will have a 10-day cooling period to change his mind on the contract.

However, as far as Parramatta are concerned, the deal is seemingly already done.

“Dylan has been offered what I understand to be the biggest deal in NRL history from 2026 onwards,” said Eels general manager of football, Mark O’Neill.

“Dylan is a class player, we understand his decision to take up the offer and no one could begrudge him for accepting this opportunity for him and his family.

“Despite agreeing to terms with another NRL club for future seasons, Dylan remains committed to the Eels in 2025 and we look forward to him playing his role in the team for the remainder of the year.”

Brown, who grew up in Whangarei and played for Hikurangi Stags, moved to Australia as a 15-year-old to join the Parramatta system. He made his Kiwis debut in 2022.