Kiwis five-eighth Dylan Brown will leave the Parramatta Eels at the end of the 2025 NRL season, and will reportedly join the Newcastle Knights on what’s understood to be the most lucrative contract in rugby league history.
Brown, 24, was last month linked with signing a 10-year deal, worth NZ $14.4 million, with two separate rival NRL clubs interested. One of those clubs is understood to be Newcastle, while an unnamed Sydney club is thought to be the second.
Gold Coast Titans forward and captain Tino Fa’asuamalaui has the biggest contract in the NRL’s 117-year history, a 10-year deal worth $13.3m.
Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga earns $1.55m a season, making him the NRL’s highest-paid player. Brown would join Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary and Melbourne’s mercurial five-eighth Cameron Munster just behind that.
And taking to social media on Monday night, Brown confirmed that the first domino had fallen, and this year will be his last with the Eels.