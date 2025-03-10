Advertisement
NRL: Kiwis half Dylan Brown on verge of signing biggest contract in rugby league history, confirms Parramatta Eels departure

NZ Herald
The Warriors had their first look inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Built in 2020, the venue holds 65,000 fans and is the third most expensive stadium in history.

Kiwis five-eighth Dylan Brown will leave the Parramatta Eels at the end of the 2025 NRL season, and will reportedly join the Newcastle Knights on what’s understood to be the most lucrative contract in rugby league history.

Brown, 24, was last month linked with signing a 10-year deal, worth NZ $14.4 million, with two separate rival NRL clubs interested. One of those clubs is understood to be Newcastle, while an unnamed Sydney club is thought to be the second.

Gold Coast Titans forward and captain Tino Fa’asuamalaui has the biggest contract in the NRL’s 117-year history, a 10-year deal worth $13.3m.

Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga earns $1.55m a season, making him the NRL’s highest-paid player. Brown would join Penrith superstar Nathan Cleary and Melbourne’s mercurial five-eighth Cameron Munster just behind that.

And taking to social media on Monday night, Brown confirmed that the first domino had fallen, and this year will be his last with the Eels.

“Hello everyone, I have decided to take an opportunity that is best for me and my family,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

“To the Blue and Gold family ... nothing changes. I’m locked in for this year and we have a job to do. Love.”

Earlier this summer, Brown’s manager Chris Orr was exposed to have been shopping the Kiwis half around the NRL, however that move appears to have paid off in full for his client.

Kiwis Dylan Brown and Isaiah Papali'i in a New Zealand Kiwis v Australia semifinal match of the Rugby League World Cup 2021. Photo / Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz
As and when Brown puts pen to paper on a deal to join the Knights, he will have a 10-day cooling period to change his mind on the contract.

However, as far as Parramatta are concerned, the deal is seemingly already done.

“Dylan has been offered what I understand to be the biggest deal in NRL history from 2026 onwards,” said Eels general manager of football, Mark O’Neill.

“Dylan is a class player, we understand his decision to take up the offer and no one could begrudge him for accepting this opportunity for him and his family.

“Despite agreeing to terms with another NRL club for future seasons, Dylan remains committed to the Eels in 2025 and we look forward to him playing his role in the team for the remainder of the year.”

Brown, who grew up in Whangarei and played for Hikurangi Stags, moved to Australia as a 15-year-old to join the Parramatta system. He made his Kiwis debut in 2022.

