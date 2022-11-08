Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Kiwis celebrates a try against Fiji in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals. Photo / Photosport

Rugby League World Cup organisers seem to have written off the Kiwis’ chances in their semifinal against Australia.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, World Cup organisers have already booked a flight home for the Kiwis for the day after their semifinal against tournament favourites Australia on Saturday morning (NZT).

It was a move reportedly made before the start of the tournament, with organisers forced to predict when teams would be eliminated due to logistical reasons.

The Kiwis, who are ranked No 1 in the world but haven’t yet produced their best at the tournament, have been made aware that they are expected out of Manchester within 24 hours of the semifinal at Elland Road, giving the New Zealanders extra motivation to beat Australia.

If the Kiwis were to upset reigning champions Australia on Saturday, it will cost tournament officials $380 per ticket to change the flights, according to the report.

Organisers had reportedly been forced to fork out around $10,000 when Samoa knocked out Tonga in the quarter-finals over the weekend, after originally banking on Tonga progressing to the semis.

The decision to back Australia seems to echo Kangaroos captain James Tedesco’s comments this week, where he claimed his side were the best in the world, despite New Zealand’s No 1 ranking.

“We see ourselves as the best, so we’re going to play like that,” Tedesco said ahead of the semifinal showdown.

“We have that expectation when you put an Australian jersey on that we are going to win. We have that confidence. I don’t think the rankings really mean much to us. We want to win the World Cup.”

Kiwis forward James Fisher-Harris hit back after his side’s victory over Fiji.

“They are the reigning champs ... Whatever that means,” Fisher-Harris said sarcastically. “They all mostly play Origin. It’s the pinnacle and everything, so it must be the greatest team. You know they are the reigning champs. I don’t know why we are No 1. We haven’t won anything.”



