Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby League World Cup: Michael Burgess - The biggest shame about Toa Samoa’s Cup run

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Toa Samoa fans set the benchmark on how to win graciously. Video / Candice Luke / NZ Herald

Toa Samoa fans set the benchmark on how to win graciously. Video / Candice Luke / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Sunday’s World Cup final should have been the start of a brave new world for international rugby league.

Instead, it feels like the end of something special.

Like Tonga at the 2017 edition, Samoa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport