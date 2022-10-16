Joseph Manu is poised to make an impact from the fullback position for the Kiwis this World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the Rugby League World Cup clash between the Kiwis and Lebanon.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire feels his team are ready to make a statement at the Rugby League World Cup, ahead of their tournament opener against Lebanon on Monday (7:30am).

This New Zealand side have been talked up by many critics, given their squad is laden with top-class NRL talent.

Such a level of expectation hasn't always been the case at previous tournaments, but the team is embracing the pressure that comes with that.

"We have spoken about the players that we do have and I guess over the [last] two or three years we've been talking about the players being recognised as being some of the best across the competition in Australia," said Maguire.

"So I think the fact that that is real now, they understand the players they have within the team, which builds a lot of belief amongst the boys. So I'm pleased that they can acknowledge that but they also know that we've got a big tournament ahead."

Maguire has shown his hand early with the team named to face the Cedars. There is no sense of easing into the tournament, with the coach picking his strongest team. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is the only change from the 17 used against Tonga in June, replacing Marata Niukore in the centres.

The 27-year-old had a difficult season at the Raiders – with only 11 appearances – but performed well for the Kiwis in the same role in 2019 and has impressed in training.

Roosters centre Joseph Manu is again at fullback, after his impressive display there in June, and Maguire confirmed he would be used at the back throughout the tournament. Manu has recovered well from the injury that ended his NRL campaign prematurely and Maguire hopes he can set the event alight.

"I'd like to see him become the best fullback in the tournament," said Maguire. "That would be something nice for Joey to achieve. We all know what he's capable of and now he's got his opportunity at fullback.

"I know he does love playing fullback, it's something we have spoken about, he's just in a [Roosters] team that's also got a few other handy players, so they play him in a bit of a dual role there.

"Now that he can own it, I think we are going to see some really good performances from Joey Manu."

Maguire is content with the preparation and relieved there were no injuries out of the warm-up clash with Leeds last Sunday. He wants the Kiwis to focus on being disciplined – in both attack and defence – after feeling they got a "little loose" in the big win over the Rhinos.

He is expecting some tricks and innovations from Lebanon coach Michael Cheika, who is assisted by Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah. Lebanon made the quarter-finals in 2017, where they pushed Tonga in the last eight clash.

They have a strong halves combination, with Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses and Tigers five eighth Adam Doueihi, and some firepower in the backs with former New South Wales and Australian winger Josh Mansour, along with Jacob Kiraz and Reece Robinson, though they are likely to be overwhelmed in the forwards.

Asked about his plan for the group stages, Maguire indicated he was unlikely to employ wholesale rotations, though acknowledged the overall strength of his squad, with Jared Warea-Hargreaves (suspended), Niukore, Scott Sorensen and Isaac Liu among those missing out on the 17 for Monday's match.

"I will make a couple of changes if I feel it's the right thing to do for the team," said Maguire. "We've got some pretty handy players that are sitting on the sideline. For the players to be able to play and build some combinations in games is pretty important as you're going through the tournament, but also too, you've got to have a lot of respect for whatever team you're playing against."

New Zealand: 1. Joseph Manu 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo 21. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 4. Peta Hiku 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Dylan Brown 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich (c) 9. Brandon Smith 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Isaiah Papali'I 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Joseph Tapine.

Interchange: 14. Kieran Foran 15. Moses Leota 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Briton Nikora 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Marata Niukore