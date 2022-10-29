New Zealand dominates Ireland 48-10. Video / Spark Sport

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could be rubbed out of a World Cup quarter-final after being sin-binned for a high shot in New Zealand's 48-10 win over Ireland on Saturday morning.

Waerea-Hargreaves was making his first appearance in the tournament after completing a three-game ban from the Sydney Roosters' elimination final loss.

But the Kiwis enforcer lasted just 13 minutes in his return before whacking Ireland forward Dan Norman across the jaw in a high tackle.

Waerea-Hargreaves was sin binned but Ireland coach Ged Coroan believed he should have been sent off for the "dog shot".

"I've got to be careful with what I say but really disappointed with that dog shot (from) Hargreaves," Corcoran said.

"For me that's a game changer... it's just a hard one to swallow.

"100 per cent (should have been sent off). It was a clear shoulder to the head, it's ended his night, it's ended his debut.

"The kid's dreamt of this since he was a child so to end your debut like that there's nothing worse is there?"

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire wasn't overly concerned by the incident.

"Not really, I had a look at it but I had a wide view so we we've just got to go through the process," he said.

"I spoke to (Waerea-Hargreaves) at half time. We just need to go through the process and see where that's it."

Jared Warea-Hargreaves of the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

Jahrome Hughes starred as New Zealand brushed Ireland aside to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup as Group C winners.

The Kiwis had already notched up pool victories over Lebanon (34-12) and Jamaica (68-6) and will now play the runners-up of Group B, likely to be Fiji, in the last eight in Hull on November 5.

"It was good to be back out, this is my first World Cup game ever," Hughes told the BBC.

"It was good to get a win over a strong Ireland team.

"We were a bit clunky at times. We really need to fix that up before the finals. Whoever we play next week we need to be better otherwise we will be in trouble. We're not too far off our best. Once we get our combinations right we'll be fine."

Hughes sidestepped his way over for a fine early individual try and the Melbourne Storm halfback was the driving force behind an attacking Kiwi performance that thrived off a tough defence that smothered the Irish side.

Ireland scored one try after Louis Senior intercepted, Ed Chamberlain having actually gifted the team a short-lived lead with an opening penalty.

But it was all New Zealand after that, Peta Hiku and Jordan Rapana both bagging two tries apiece at Leeds. Ronaldo Mulitalo also crossed as the Kiwis finished the first-half 24-6 up.

James Fisher-Harris went over for the 2008 world champions in the second period, followed by Hughes, stepping off his right foot and driving through two defenders for his second try of the match, and Kenny Bromwich.

Senior claimed his second of the match, and sixth in three games in the tournament, after following up on a scything Richie Myler kick and forcing Mulitalo into a mistake over his own tryline, pouncing on the ball as it came clear of the Kiwi winger's grasp.

Joseph Manu had the final word for the Kiwis, however, skipping through a battle-weary Irish defence for a well-taken try.

Lebanon play Jamaica in final game of Group C on Sunday and the Michael Cheika-coached Cedars will qualify as runners-up if they avoid defeat.